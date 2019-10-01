Before their meeting with Washington State, Mike Leach examined which Pac-12 mascots would win in an all-out fight. “The Ute, is he on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle?”

After the 38-13 drubbing Leach’s team received, the Washington State head coach scorned his team as “fat, dumb, happy and entitled.” Leach found out the hard way that the Ute does indeed carry a rifle to the Cougar hunt.

The victory for the Utes against one of the more formidable offenses in the Pac-12 was a sigh of relief and renewed the hopes of a “dream season.” The Utah offensive line and secondary, two sore spots against USC, were standouts a week later. Tyler Huntley is playing the best football of his career, and weapons are starting to emerge on offense.





Last Week’s Questions

Can Utah fix these three things:

Offensive line

There was definitely an emphasis during practice on the excessive holding incurred against USC. The WSU defensive line isn’t on the same caliber as USC’s, but the big boys deserve a ton of credit for containing their assignments and giving Huntley enough time in the pocket to make some throws. They played a stellar game.





Secondary

The secondary had a chip on their shoulder after getting out-matched by USC. The corners played excellent in man coverage and the safeties had a great bounce-back game. RJ Hubert quietly had himself a great game with seven tackles as the spy on Max Borghi. Javelin Guidry was second on the team with eight tackles, and Jaylon Johnson came up with a timely interception.

Perhaps the most intriguing stat was the team’s 12 pass deflections—they forced Anthony Gordon to throw perfect balls if he wanted to complete anything, which is near impossible to sustain for an entire game.





Red zone offense

The Utes took six trips into the red zone and came back with four touchdowns and a field goal—Jadon Redding did miss one opportunity and Demari Simpkins dropped a would-be touchdown, but other than those miscues, the red zone offense looked much improved from the week prior. Still, another missed chip shot and/or dropped touchdown could doom the rest of the Utes’ season. Simply put, it absolutely can’t happen.





Does a loss put the Utes out of the South race?

Good thing we didn’t have to find out the answer to this one. However, it would appear that Washington State’s bid for the North is all but over just two conference games into the season.



