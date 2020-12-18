UteNation - Burning Questions: Utah vs. Washington State





It took a decade, but the 2020 Utah football team avenged the 2011 squad that lost to Colorado 17-14, a game that would’ve sent the newly minted Pac-12 team to the conference title game. This year’s Buffs were a victory over Utah away from propelling themselves into a title bout against the North Champion, but the youthful Utes had other plans on a snowy morning in Boulder, handily winning the match 38-21.

After playing spoiler, the Utes turn to Washington State on Saturday in Salt Lake. A win would give the Utes an over .500 win percentage in the regular season for the seventh straight year.

After news about a few transfers already, and likely more on the way due to the NCAA requiring the 2021 season sticking to 85 scholarships despite allowing this year’s players not losing eligibility but allowing players a no-penalty transfer, the rest of the season will be about giving future contributors as many snaps as possible.



