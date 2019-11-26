With their victory over Arizona, the Utah Utes have accumulated double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. It’s also their first time getting to 10 wins during the regular season since joining the Pac-12. They did so in dominating fashion, totaling over 500 yards on offense while yielding less than 200 yards on defense.

The Utes are one win away, at home versus Colorado, from punching their ticket to the long-awaited Pac-12 title bout with Oregon. Despite utterly manhandling opponents in their seven game win streak, the Utes dropping their last game would propel USC as South champions. They need to come prepared and not overlook a Buffalo team that quietly dispatched Washington 20-14 this weekend.







Last Week’s Questions





Another offensive surge incoming?

Zack Moss had an easy 26 carries for 203 yards, getting pulled midway through the third quarter to let the backups get reps. The entire Arizona offense ran 57 plays for 196 yards in the game, more than double the plays as Moss, for less yards.

The scariest part for opposing defensive coordinators plotting against Utah is that they now have to account for Brant Kuithe in the run game. Kuithe, Utah’s leading receiver on the season, had two carries for two touchdowns in goal line situations. Kuithe has been an extraordinary weapon for Andy Ludwig, and this new wrinkle in the offense is salivating.







Catch 22: Run up the score or avoid injury?

Most of the first stringers on both sides of the ball didn’t play a snap in the fourth quarter. It cost Morgan Scalley another shutout, with Arizona driving for a garbage time touchdown run against Utah’s second and third string defense. Kyle Whittingham would take that outcome rather than risking injury any day.

Whittingham was definitely trying his best to put more points on the scoreboard, though. Up 14-0 with just seconds on the clock, he elected to go for it on fourth down from the one yard line, rather than taking the sure points via field goal. Despite getting stuffed at the goal line to end the half, a 28-point victory is nothing to scoff at.







New Mayor of Sack Lake City?

Bradlee Anae added one sack to bring his career total to 27.5, just two behind Hunter Dimick’s all-time Ute record. Anae will have at least two, potentially three or four more games to exceed that total. It’s certainly attainable. How cool would it be to have an offensive and defensive player break some historic records in the same season?



