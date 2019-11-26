Burning Questions: Utah vs. Colorado
With their victory over Arizona, the Utah Utes have accumulated double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. It’s also their first time getting to 10 wins during the regular season since joining the Pac-12. They did so in dominating fashion, totaling over 500 yards on offense while yielding less than 200 yards on defense.
The Utes are one win away, at home versus Colorado, from punching their ticket to the long-awaited Pac-12 title bout with Oregon. Despite utterly manhandling opponents in their seven game win streak, the Utes dropping their last game would propel USC as South champions. They need to come prepared and not overlook a Buffalo team that quietly dispatched Washington 20-14 this weekend.
Last Week’s Questions
Another offensive surge incoming?
Zack Moss had an easy 26 carries for 203 yards, getting pulled midway through the third quarter to let the backups get reps. The entire Arizona offense ran 57 plays for 196 yards in the game, more than double the plays as Moss, for less yards.
The scariest part for opposing defensive coordinators plotting against Utah is that they now have to account for Brant Kuithe in the run game. Kuithe, Utah’s leading receiver on the season, had two carries for two touchdowns in goal line situations. Kuithe has been an extraordinary weapon for Andy Ludwig, and this new wrinkle in the offense is salivating.
Catch 22: Run up the score or avoid injury?
Most of the first stringers on both sides of the ball didn’t play a snap in the fourth quarter. It cost Morgan Scalley another shutout, with Arizona driving for a garbage time touchdown run against Utah’s second and third string defense. Kyle Whittingham would take that outcome rather than risking injury any day.
Whittingham was definitely trying his best to put more points on the scoreboard, though. Up 14-0 with just seconds on the clock, he elected to go for it on fourth down from the one yard line, rather than taking the sure points via field goal. Despite getting stuffed at the goal line to end the half, a 28-point victory is nothing to scoff at.
New Mayor of Sack Lake City?
Bradlee Anae added one sack to bring his career total to 27.5, just two behind Hunter Dimick’s all-time Ute record. Anae will have at least two, potentially three or four more games to exceed that total. It’s certainly attainable. How cool would it be to have an offensive and defensive player break some historic records in the same season?
This Week’s Questions
Can the Utes avoid overlooking Colorado?
This senior class wasn’t even in high school in 2011 when Utah lost to Colorado in the final game of the season, a game that would’ve sent the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game their first year as a member. However, Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley undoubtedly remember the let down all too well, and they’ll do what they can to not let history repeat itself.
Even though the Utes opened up as 28 point favorites, the Buffaloes are playing for bowl eligibility and for standout senior Steven Montez, as well as junior receiver Laviska Shenault, Jr, who will likely be headed to the NFL after this season. The Utes have a target on their back—they can expect a fired up Colorado.
Can the Utes learn from 2018 Washington State?
Flash back to a season ago, Washington State was in a very similar scenario as the Utes headed into the final week of the season. The no. 8 Cougars were perfect in non-conference, went to the Coliseum in their Pac-12 opener and lost, then went on to obliterate teams for seven straight weeks before they faced their rival at home. A loss would keep them out of the Pac-12 title game, despite a 10-2 (7-2) record. Sound familiar?
Granted, the 2018 Washington Huskies is hardly a comparison for the 2019 Colorado Buffaloes. Regardless, eight straight conference wins is a tough task for anyone—just ask Oregon. Last year’s loss cost Washington State from a potential CFP berth, a New Year’s Six, and a chance for the Pac-12 title game. They went on to defeat Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl, but for this Utah team? An Alamo Bowl would be a major disappointment.
What does Oregon’s loss mean for the Ducks and Utes?
The loss to Arizona State means Oregon is likely headed out of the top 10 rankings in the CFP poll. The matchup of two top six teams would have vaulted the winner into the playoffs, and loser into the Rose Bowl. Their loss gives a wider opening for Alabama and Oklahoma (more so Oklahoma) for the playoff.
Alabama is not unequivocally one of the top four teams in the country, one of the requirements for a team to be let into the playoff who did not win their conference. They just lost their star quarterback for the season, and their best “game” of the season is a loss to the no. 1 team in the country. Even a win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, which would give the Tigers a 8-4 record, is not enough to leave out a one-loss conference champion from the Pac-12 or Big 12.
Oklahoma is now the team to worry about after Oregon’s loss. The committee has shown they value Utah’s dominating performances against conference mates over Oklahoma’s eked-out wins, despite the Sooners having more ranked victories than Utah. With Oklahoma set to face off against Baylor, they’d accumulate their third ranked win, while Utah would be left with potentially just one, Oregon.
I’d expect the Utes to still be ranked higher than Oklahoma in this week’s CFP poll. After all, the Utes dominated Arizona in a 28-point victory, while Oklahoma struggled yet again, defeating TCU 28-24. The best case scenario would be for Utah to be rewarded for suffocating a conference opponent on the road. Alabama soundly defeated FCS West Carolina University (there’s a West Carolina?). But if the Utes could rise to no. 5, Alabama no. 6, Oklahoma no. 7, then their odds at a CFP berth would drastically rise.
