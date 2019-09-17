Another year, another 3-0 non-conference record for Utah football. The Utes defeated Idaho State 31-0 and rested most starters for the second half in their final matchup before Pac-12 play. The defense pitched a shutout and the offense turned on the jets for the tune up game.

Now the real test begins. On Friday, Utah travels to Los Angeles to face off with USC in a game which could decide Utah’s fate in the Pac-12 before it truly begins. Coming off an overtime loss to BYU in Provo, USC is still 1-0 in the conference after drubbing Stanford 45-20 in Week 2. This is an opportunity for Utah to solidify themselves on top of the South division—though a loss means uncertainty the rest of the season. We’ll find out if Utah can walk the walk soon enough.





Last Week’s Questions

Who will rise at wide receiver?

Two receptions, two touchdowns, 105 yards. That’s quite the stat line for Bryan Thompson, who rose to the occasion on an 82-yard catch-me-if-you-can touchdown and another toe-tap end zone score. He’s been praised by the offensive staff as the one to keep an eye on all spring, and he’s risen to the occasion thus far in the young season.

The strange thing—or promising thing, depending on how you look at it—is that last year’s threats haven’t produced much so far. Samson Nacua has just one reception all year. In 2018, he totaled 362 yards and five touchdowns. Britain Covey doesn’t look quite like his former himself either, though he still flashes excellence. That being said, with Covey, they wanted to minimize his usage before Pac-12 play.





Can the team remain healthy ahead of USC?

The Utes held out Julian Blackmon as a precaution from the contest, and RJ Hubert filled in the safety role nicely with six tackles. Blackmon will play against USC. Leki Fotu also suited and played after missing the NIU contest. As far as other key cogs such as Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley, they were able to go in, go to work, and get out before some fluke injury could occur. The Utes are rested and healthy going into the Coliseum.





Chasing history: Can these two Utes put a dent into the record books?

Zack Moss tallied 106 yards on just 10 carries and punched in a touchdown for good measure. That gives him 3,024 career rushing yards, just 195 behind the career mark. USC yields 145 yards on the ground per game, though they haven’t seen a tailback on the caliber of Moss thus far. Can Moss make history in LA? It’d be a spectacular performance, if so.

Bradlee Anae didn’t record any sacks, but was robbed of one when literally he, Fotu and John Penisini smothered the Idaho State quarterback at the same time. His quest for another 10 sacks to become the all-time record holder is still in play, though it’ll take an All-American performance.



