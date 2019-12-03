Hello again, Santa Clara!



For the second straight season, Utah is headed to California to compete in the Pac-12 Championship game. They’ll face Mario Cristobal’s Oregon Ducks on Friday, an opponent that appears to finally belong on the same field as the dominating Utes.

Over the course of the season, Utah trails Oregon 430 to 427 in total points scored. Defensively, Oregon yields 15.8 points a game compared to Utah’s 11.3, and also gives up nearly 100 more yards a contest than Utah. The Ducks are the best team Utah has faced all season—but can they stop Utah from clenching it’s first Pac-12 title?





Last Week’s Questions

Can the Utes avoid overlooking Colorado?

Mel Tucker had his Colorado Buffaloes energized to start the game. Utah didn’t score in the first quarter, trailing 7-0, though it didn’t take much longer for the offense to rattle off 31 unanswered points. Quarterback Steven Montez and star receiver Laviska Shenault, Jr. were no match for the physicality of Utah’s stout defensive front.

The Utes were challenged offensively at the beginning of the matchup—Zack Moss wasn’t able to get going in the run game, and Tyler Huntley was sacked a couple of times on some blitzes. Ultimately, Utah’s offensive line was able to course correct and give Moss some lanes and Huntley time to make some throws.





Can the Utes learn from 2018 Washington State?

A loss against Colorado could’ve sent Utah to the Alamo Bowl, or lower. An Oregon-USC Pac-12 matchup would have sent the winner to the Rose Bowl, and if that winner was the Trojans, then Oregon would be placed in the Alamo Bowl with Utah likely slotted to the Holiday Bowl.

A Colorado win means that no matter the outcome in the title game, Utah will likely be headed to New Year’s Six. A win will guarantee the Rose with the Fiesta/Peach in play for the College Football Playoff. A loss would likely drop Utah to the Cotton Bowl.





What does Oregon’s loss mean for the Ducks and Utes?

The hype for a no. 5/6 ranked Oregon and Utah matchup would’ve been off the charts. Oregon’s loss to Arizona State diminished the shine on the Pac-12 title game—it also reopened the door for Oklahoma to gain that final CFP berth. However, the committee has left no doubt as to who they think the better team out of Utah and Oklahoma is.





This Week’s Questions

Who wins the battle of the trenches?

Oregon’s offensive line and Utah’s defensive line have been lauded as two of the top units in the entire country. Led by Utah-native and future first rounder Penei Sewell, the Ducks offensive line is stout in pass protection for Justin Herbert and finding holes for running backs CJ Verdell, Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. Utah’s group of Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu, John Penisini and Mika Tafua will have their hands full all day.





Can Brant Kuithe remain unstoppable?

Through the first nine games of the season, tight end Brant Kuithe accumulated three touchdowns. Over the last three games, he’s scored nine. Kuithe has been a weapon in the run game on the fly sweep action, as well as leading all Ute receivers in yards. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it—keep going to Kuithe to make plays.





Is Utah playoff bound?

The answer to this question will be announced Sunday at the conclusion of championship weekend. An overpowering win (or maybe a win at all) could propel Utah to the CFP, though it’d take help from LSU to knock Georgia out of that fourth spot, and either a Baylor victory or Oklahoma close win.

Playoff berth or not, this Utah season has been an incredibly fun and exciting one from start to finish. From the seniors who stuck around another year, to the emerging new stars in the system, top to bottom this Utah team is the most talented to ever step foot on Rice-Eccles Stadium.



