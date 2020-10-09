UteNation - Burning Questions: 2020 Utes Fall Camp





The University of Utah kicked off their abbreviated 2020 fall camp on Friday, with plenty of questions needing to be answered. Coming off an 11-3 season that saw them as high as no. 5 in the CFP standings, the Utes will look to reload as they replace an abundance of talent. It’s a tough task, as more than a few who moved on to the NFL will eventually be looked at as all-time greats for the program.

Here are some burning questions as the Utes get ready to encounter easily the most bizzare season in the history of college football:





What will the offense look like?

Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig, is a master at tailoring offenses to his team’s strengths. The Utes have the most depth at receiver that they’ve had in years, but they also have some extremely talented running backs. Because of this, the answer to this question will lie within whatever quarterback wins the starting role. If South Carolina transfer, Jake Bentley, wins the job, the offense would be expected to air it out frequently. If Cam Rising wins the job, there’ll be continuity with what the Utes did under Tyler Huntley.

The return of a completely healthy Britain Covey will be a welcome sight for either quarterback. It's also worthwhile noting that the combo of Covey and Rising, was causing fits in practice for one of the top defenses in the country by the end of the season. Bentley will want to get comfortable and develop solid rapport early on with a guy that could be one of the most dazzling playmakers in the Pac-12.

Along with the return to health of Covey, the Utes will also finally unleash Devaughn Vele, who continues to draw rave reviews for his dependable hands and large catch radius.

Those two—basically additions to the offense—will add to a big-bodied seasoned crew of Bryan Thompson, Samson Nacua, Solomon Enis, and All-American tight end candidate Brant Kuithe.

If it was a regular 12 game season, I'd be willing to bet that the offensive scheme looks completely different from the start of the season to the end. Even with a 7+ game season, I anticipate the same.





Will the defense be ready?

To me that’s a dumb question, because the hallmark of Kyle Whittingham teams has always been the defense. Yes, the Utes are replacing nine starters—eight of which went to the NFL—but looking over the depth chart today, my only true concern is the depth at linebacker and who starts alongside Devin Lloyd.

So, about the defensive line replacing all but one starter? Yep, still loaded. They also are welcoming some special true freshmen that should contribute and make their presence known, immediately.

It’s well known that the secondary is replacing all five starters, but the talent is there. Guys like JaTravis Broughton and Bronson Boyd likely would have seen a lot of reps in 2019 in other P5 programs, but because of how talented the guys were ahead of them, they’re still viewed as extremely green in the secondary. Last season and in practice, Malone Mataele seemed to find a home at nickel back in his limited action. Then there’s the jewel of the most recent recruiting class, Clark Phillips. All indications are that Phillips is ready for the bright lights, immediately.

The secondary will be up to the task and the defense will be ready. It should be a forgone conclusion under Whittingham and Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley. But, if that's not the case, you can blame me for jinxing it.





Does the delayed start to 2020 help the Utes?

Yes, I strongly believe so and said as much in an article when the timeframe for the season was still up in the air. Utah is one of about half the Pac-12 schools that was able to practice continuously throughout the last few months, regardless of that only being non-contact position-based drills.

With the Utes breaking in so many new starters and rebuilding depth, the Utes have also gotten to take advantage of what their staff is universally known for: talent development. Therefore, delaying the season by two months, has only helped better prepare guys for what could be viewed as a baptism by fire.

There’s also the key factor of cold weather games, something that could be a key factor in their highly-anticipated November 21 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium against USC.

Utah easily benefits from this delay, more than any other Pac-12 program.









Here's the first depth chart for fall camp:




