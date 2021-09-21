Brewer Transfers as Utes Name Rising Starter





After throwing for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games that gave him a 34.4 QBR, University of Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer has quit the team.

The move is a business decision for the grad transfer from Baylor, as he had to transfer immediately to qualify for a redshirt and get one more season elsewhere. Following the Utes 33-31 3 OT loss to San Diego State—in which Cam Rising came on to lead a furious comeback that fell just short—numerous sources have told UteNation that Brewer was unhappy with the decision and that that unhappiness also showed in a players-only team meeting.

While Brewer’s play had been negatively impacted by a porous offensive line, Rising’s mobile style of play somewhat hides that offensive weakness.

Even as the clock hit zero on Saturday as the Utes final play was overturned, it was apparent that Rising was the guy going forward. His leadership, vibe, and production on the field injected serious energy into the entire team, and even the offensive line performed moderately better. Rising finished 19-32 for 153 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding five runs for 46 yards. Most importantly, a slumbering team came to life.

A quiet leader who lets his play do the talking, Brewer just couldn’t provide the juice for the offense when the team desperately needed it. And Rising has.

After recovering faster and stronger than expected from last season’s shoulder injury, Rising made the coaching staff’s decision difficult, and the decision to start Brewer wasn’t a unanimous decision before it was finally agreed upon. Brewer had the difficult task of competing against a guy who has the love, admiration, and confidence from all of his teammates and coaches. It’s difficult taking over when not long ago he was an outsider.

Unfortunately, coaches are paid to make decisions that aren’t always popular, and sometimes they go for the safe choice like the Utes did at the start of the season. Now, by the end of the season will they look back at their initial decision and regret it? That all hinges on Rising’s ability to deliver them a Pac-12 title. The beautiful thing for the Utes after playing their first three games? They are 0-0 in the Pac-12, with no clear conference favorite suddenly, other than Oregon.

Good luck to Brewer going forward, he was faced with a difficult situation. The future is now, though, and Rising is more than up for the challenge. Stay tuned, there’s still a lot of important Utes football to be played.



