Brewer is Embracing the Competition with Utah

Texas native Charlie Brewer, one of the two favorites to start at quarterback for the University of Utah this fall, comes by the position naturally.

The Baylor transfer's father Robert was the MVP of the 1982 Cotton Bowl team that beat Texas. His older brother Michael played at Virginia Tech and Texas Tech.

Many of Utah's hopes for a breakthrough season could be riding on the arm of the 6-foot-1 and 210 pound quarterback, who put up some impressive numbers as a passer and a rusher at Baylor.

So how did he decide to end up at Utah for his final year of eligibility?

"I thought it was a really good situation and a really good team," said Brewer after his first day of fall camp Monday. "This is a team that is going to win. And I wanted to be part of a winning team."

Brewer said the Ute coaching staff also made a good impression. "The coaching staff is really good," he said. "I'm glad I made the decision."

Brewer is viewed as the favorite by many outside of the program to be the starting quarterback, but he does face some stiff competition, especially from Texas transfer Cam Rising, who started Utah's first game last year before being injured.

He said he likes the idea of a competition.

"I'm naturally very competitive," he said. "I always have been. I know I was under recruited out of high school. That's always driven me. But I've still got a lot of work to do to get better.

Great football teams have competition everywhere," he said. "That's the mark of a champion. You just have to worry about yourself and keep getting better every day. That's all you can do."

Brewer impressed many Utah fans during the spring game, but he feels he has made progress since then.

"I feel a lot more comfortable than I did in the spring for sure," he said. "Through spring ball through the summer through now, I feel really good. I'm getting used to the terminology and the play calling. I had three more months to master that the best that I can. I have really good rapport with [offensive coordinator] Andy Ludwig. He's a really good offensive coach. I'm excited."

So Brewer, like many of his Ute teammates, enters the season with high expectations, both for himself and his team.

"Obviously, we have a very talented team and a very high potential," he said. "But we have got reach that. Throughout fall camp, from week to week, from day to days, we need to take care of business and have a good season."



