UteNation - BREAKING: WR Dixon is Returning to the Utes

Lose one game breaker and regain another. That’s how the Utes’ day went on Tuesday. It’s been in the works for a while now, but hours after the Utes lost Brian Thompson to the transfer portal, former Utah receiver Jaylen Dixon who had been in the transfer portal, let his intentions know on Twitter in a not so discreet way.





Known for the “all in or in the way” mantra, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham typically shies away from allowing players back. There has been two exceptions, Joe Williams and now Dixon, who each stepped away for personal reasons and nothing to do with unhappiness with playing time.

Sources recently confirmed this with UteNation as of last week, but they had asked us to stay quiet until the proper time. Dixon instantly gives Utah a dangerous threat that can take the top off of any defense and open things up for the entire offense.

In his time at Utah, Dixon has tallied 56 receptions for 932 yards and three touchdowns. His yards per catch average is 16.6. Not only does he provide the Utes with a needed deep threat, he also has reliable hands and can be utilized on sweeps in the run game.

This return was made possible as Dixon approached Whittingham and he then left it in the hands of Utah’s player Leadership Council. After clearing some hurdles, Dixon should be able to participate in spring ball. While the day may have started on a negative note with Thompson’s transfer, it immediately flipped to a positive. Being that Dixon was at Utah and didn’t leave for anywhere else, his return will not count against the initial scholarships for this recruiting cycle.



