UteNation - BREAKING: Utes Lose Thompson to Transfer Portal

The coaching staff and current quarterbacks, did everything they could to talk Thompson out of the decision.

The University of Utah lost a crucial contributor to their offense on Tuesday, as junior wide receiver Bryan Thompson hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. While painful for the offense, his move was justified by a 2020 season that saw him underutilized, as quarterback Jake Bentley struggled mightily to get the big-play threat the football. Thompson’s continued injuries also played a role in his production, as the two never could find any rhythm.





Now both of Bentley and Thompson have transferred and while the quarterback cupboard is loaded for the Utes, the opposite can be said at the receiver position, as Britain Covey and Samson Nacua—who spent most of 2020 injured—are their only proven receiving threats other than their tight ends.

For his career, Thompson had 33 receptions for 756 yards and four touchdowns. Numbers that could explode if he has a healthy 2021 season. He has NFL potential, if healthy and thrown to.

After landing two quality quarterbacks and two quality transfer running backs, it’s of the utmost importance that Utah addresses the receiver position with two there, as well. UteNation has learned that one of those needed spots could already be taken care of with a familiar name to fans, after spring ball.



