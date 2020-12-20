UteNation - BREAKING: Utes Land Baylor Grad Transfer QB Brewer

Brewer, a 6-foot-1, 210 pound native of Austin, Texas, has been a four-year starter for the Bears, but decided that it was time to take his talents elsewhere as a fifth-year senior.

Just hours after adding Texas transfer and former four-star prospect Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah continued to stock up their quarterback stable when Charlie Brewer, formerly of Baylor, announced his commitment to the Utes.





In his four years at Baylor, Brewer amassed 9,700 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions, despite only playing in eight games in 2017 as a true freshman and only having nine games in 2020. He also added another 1,039 yards on the ground, along with 22 touchdowns.

Obviously, one of the biggest pluses of this addition is Brewer's wealth of experience. He has a strong arm and has shown that he can put nice touch on deep balls, dropping it only where his man can get it. Another huge positive about Brewer is that he has shown that he's a tough player who's not afraid to take shots as he delivers the ball downfield.

Despite having so much experience, there are still things that Brewer can work on. His accuracy has been questionable at times, and his career completion percentage stands at 63.5 percent. 28 interceptions over four years isn't a terrible number, but you can be sure that Coach Whittingham will want him to take even better care of the ball were he to win the starting job at Utah.





What it means for the quarterback room

With Brewer's addition, Utah now has seven scholarship quarterbacks either on the roster, signed, or committed. It's highly unlikely that number will stand by the time the 2021 season begins, so don't be surprised to see at least a few guys either hang up the cleats or decide to transfer this offseason. One of those is highly likely to be the hero of the Washington State game, Drew Lisk. All indications are that Cam Rising will be fully healthy in time for fall camp—he’s also expected to be able to be a limited participant in spring ball. Barring any setbacks, he should regain his starting status, but he'll have a battle on his hands with all the new additions.

Nonetheless, competition brings out the best in players, and whoever wins the job this year will have earned it against fierce competition. The onus will be on the coaches from here on out to convince whoever ends up being the second and third-stringers to stick around and trust the process. If Brewer regains the form that he had early on at Baylor, it’ll be a fierce battle with Rising. Even if he doesn’t, he’s a solid insurance policy to have in the program.



