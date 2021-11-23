BREAKING: Utah’s Costelli is in NCAA Transfer Portal

Highly-regarded 2021 freshman quarterback, Peter Costelli has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 2021 4-Star Rivals 250 signal-caller was redshirting for the 2021 season.





Complicating matters for Costelli is the emergence of Utah starting Cam Rising, who has quickly become a national name as well as the big reason and face for Utah’s 2021 turnaround that just saw Utah knock off no. 3 Oregon as they clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

As of right now, Utah’s 2022 recruiting class has quarterback commitments from Brandon Rose and Elite 11 finalist Nate Johnson. Costelli would have battled Texas transfer and 2020 Rivals 250 quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson for the backup spot in 2022.

There’s a real chance Rising could have a shot at the NFL after the 2022 season, as he’s fast becoming one of the better quarterbacks in college football.

This move by Costelli is a clear signal that his next school, he’ll be looking for the opportunity of immediate playing time—something that wasn’t going to happen next season at Utah. Therefore, the sting of this comes in the future, not the present or the immediate future.

Out of high school, Costelli had seven Pac-12 offers along with Utah and eight additional P5 offers. A P5 school out there is about to get a quality transfer.



