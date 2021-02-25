UteNation - BREAKING: Utah Lands Alabama Transfer Kaho

The 6-foot-1 235 pound backer had been buried on the depth chart for the Crimson Tide, before deciding to transfer. While Alabama had a good opportunity for him heading into spring football, he also saw the writing on the wall as others had surpassed him and the Crimson Tide added three four-star guys and one five-star at his position during the 2021 recruiting class.

The University of Utah landed a transfer commitment on Thursday from former 2018 Rivals four-star no. 8 outside linebacker (no. 82 overall) Brandon Kaho.

What should this mean for his situation that he’s heading to with Utah? For starters, it’s a fresh start. Right now it should be looked at as purely a depth play with Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell each coming off of a spectacular 2020 seasons. Although, if Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan can tap into his apparent talent that he wasn’t able to show at Alabama, the Utes would likely have the best linebacker situation in the Pac-12.

With no NCAA athlete losing a year of eligibility this past season, Kaho will have three years to play two.

This is technically Kaho’s third school he’s attended, as he committed to Washington in 2018, only to be given a full release, as he transferred to Alabama right before his freshman season ever began.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Kaho was known mostly as an elite weapon on special teams. He appeared in 40 games totaling 33 tackles, three blocked kicks, one fumble recovery, and returned one blocked kick for a touchdown. He joins newcomers Jonah Elliss, Trey Reynolds, Mason Tufaga and Ethan Calvert as significant new linebacker additions for 2021.

Swan’s group is loaded as the Utes continue to have an embarrassment of riches to their vaunted young defense.



