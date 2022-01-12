BREAKING: Utah Hires Ute Legend and Former NFL RB Ganther





The University of Utah got their guy. After losing running back Kiel McDonald to USC, the Utes’ search began and ended with former Utah and NFL running back Quinton Ganther.

"I want to thank Coach Whittingham for the opportunity to return to my alma mater and I am excited to get started coaching this extremely talented group," Ganther said. "There is truly no place like home."

During the quick process, Ganther was eager to head home, but he needed to let the process play out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he had one year left on his contract as the offensive quality control coach.

Before joining former Utah coach Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville, Ganther was the running backs coach at Weber State, where he mentored FCS All-American Josh Davis and numerous All-Big Sky selections. He was nearly hired at the tail-end of the 2019 recruiting class cycle. However, as history would have it, it didn’t happen and McDonald eventually began to catch his stride in recruiting.

Before Weber State, Ganther got his coaching start during the 2012 season with Utah as a student assistant while earning his degree. In 2013 he received the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks.

A six year NFL veteran and former All-Mountain West running back, Ganther was a key part of Utah’s 2004 team that won the 2005 Fiesta Bowl. He brings extensive ties from the Bay Area and there’s no doubt that his one year coaching with Jacksonville will pay off recruiting in the Florida area.

Ganther will oversee a loaded stable of backs with school record holder and First-Team All-Pac-12 selection Tavion Thomas, a healthy and versatile Micah Bernard, and incoming phenom Jaylon Glover. Former LSU transfer Chris Curry and 2021 4-star recruit Ricky Parks will also have a clean slate to work with during spring ball.

While losing a coach to a conference rival can sting, hiring Ganther is a win for the Utes. Whittingham has landed the guy that he’s long coveted to lead Utah’s running backs. It’s a dream job for Ganther, who can walk into any living room as proof of the long and successful history of Utah running backs.

It’s a perfect match for Utah Football.



