BREAKING: Utah Hires New Mexico’s Beck as Offensive Coordinator





The University of Utah has their new offensive coordinator. Head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes agreed to terms with New Mexico offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Thursday. Known as a bright and effective offensive mind who simplifies his schemes, Beck is also a well-respected quarterback coach.

Beck got his start in coaching as an offensive intern at BYU in 2007. He then became a graduate assistant at LSU in 2008. Following that season, Beck became the quarterbacks coach at Weber State in 2009. His first crack as an offensive coordinator came at Simon Fraser University in 2012. That was a quick stop as he went back to BYU in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach and followed Bronco Mendenhall to the University of Virginia in 2016. Beck served as the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse from 2022 to 2023, and in 2023, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

This past season, Beck reunited with Mendenhall at the University of New Mexico as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This is where he really made a name for himself as he was nominated for the Broyles Award to the NCAA’s top assistant coach.

In 2024, New Mexico's offense was one of the best in the country. The Lobos ranked No. 4 in the NCAA for rushing offense, averaging 253.6 yards per game. They also ranked No. 5 in total offense, averaging 484.3 yards per game. They were No. 28 in the NCAA for scoring offense, averaging 33.5 points per game.

Under his tutelage, New Mexico was known for their rushing attack, but Beck has mentored several successful quarterbacks.

He’ll look to revive a Utah offense that struggled with injuries in 2024 and mismanaged the quarterback room after the early season injury to star Cam Rising. Utah finished No. 102 in points per game at 23.6. They averaged 199.4 passing yards per game and 130.4 rushing yards. The talent is there, but a more simplistic scheme needs to be in place and better quarterback development.

Utah will now look to bring Rising back for one more year or hit the transfer portal for their 2025 starting quarterback. Based on Rising's decision, Beck’s track record could bring in a high-quality signal-caller or two. If Rising returns, Beck could devise a quarterback-friendly high-powered passing attack in which the tight ends remain a key part of the attack, as well. He’s an innovative mind that isn’t dead set on one approach.





Here is a look at some notable quarterbacks under Beck. Even outside of this list, Beck adjusted several times on the fly over the years, something that would have benefited Utah significantly in 2024:

2013 - BYU - Taysom Hill - 54% comp, 2,938 yds passing, 19 TDs 14 INTs, 1,344 yds rushing, 10 TDs

2014 - BYU - Taysom Hill/Christian Stewart - 60% comp, 3,596 yds passing, 32 TDs, 12 INTs, 623 yds rushing, 12 TDs

2018 - UVA - Bryce Perkins - 65% comp, 2,680 yds, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 923 yds rushing, 9 TDs

2019 - UVA - Bryce Perkins - 65% comp, 3,538 yds, 22 TDs, 12 INTs, 769 yds rushing, 11 TDs

2020 - UVA - Brennan Armstrong - 59% comp, 2,117 yds, 18 TDs, 11 INTs, 552 yds rushing, 5 TDs

2021 - UVA - Brennan Armstrong - 65% comp, 4,449 yds, 31 TDs, 10 INTs, 251 yds rushing, 9 TDs

2024 - NM - Devon Dampier - 58% comp, 2,768 yds, 12 TDs, 12 INTs, 1,166 yds rushing, 19 TDs





With their offensive coordinator now locked in, Utah will look to load up in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selling an offensive scheme that will be a plug-n-play and easy for transfers to learn and make an immediate impact.



