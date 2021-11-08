BREAKING: Tao Johnson is a Ute

The University of Utah football program received some welcome news early Monday with the commitment of Thunder Ridge HS receiver/safety Tao Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 and 180 pounder caught up with UteNation in advance of his announcement.

“It feels great,” said Johnson. “You know this is probably the hardest decision I’ve made so far and I definitely made the right choice.”

While on his trip and during his recruitment, there was one thing that really stood out to Johnson: family.

“I’m truly joining an amazing family. The relationships I’ve built already feel great,” he said. “Can’t wait to compete with amazing teammates under an amazing coaching staff.”

The Utes beat out P5 teams Washington State and a late arriving Virginia, who offered last week.

Johnson is eager and excited to get things going in Salt Lake City.

“We’re in this together, it’s gonna be one helluva ride excited to go out there and do my part not only for me, but also the amazing Ute fan base.”

More to come on Utah’s seventh 2022 commitment.