UteNation - BREAKING: Pac-12 to Only Play Conference Games in 2020





The Pac-12 Conference CEO Group came to the conclusion on Friday that the 2020 football season will only involve conference games during the regular season. This announcement removes home games against BYU and Montana State from the schedule, as well as a road game against Wyoming.

While Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan supports the decision, he’s also understandably disappointed for the players and the fans. The move will also reduce potential revenue, that was bound to take a hit, much more.

"While we support the Pac-12 Conference's decision today to only play conference games this fall in football, volleyball and soccer, we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans," said Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics. "We know it is particularly difficult to miss the rivalry matchups with BYU in these sports, and we look forward to continuing those as soon as we are able. These are truly unprecedented times, and we are working diligently to determine appropriate solutions while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone involved. Our conference and university leadership has provided great support and direction, informed by leading health experts and data. We will work with our colleagues at each of the non-conference institutions impacted by today's decision to reschedule those contests, and we will provide more information about our schedules and our home events when they become available."

The conference is still having discussions on when to start the season, with one likely scenario not being until October. There’s also the possibility that fans won’t see any football at Rice-Eccles Stadium until spring 2021.



