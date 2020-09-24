UteNation - BREAKING: Pac-12 Announces Early 2020 Return





Football is back! They may be the last P5 conference to the party, but the Pac-12 has finally announced plans to start the season earlier than recently expected. The season’s target date is November 6.

The move comes after mounting scrutiny with Commissioner Larry Scott, as the players in the Pac-12 have been vocal about their desire to play — Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford was one of the Key figures in the movement.

There’s no word yet on whether the most recent conference schedule will stay the same, minus moving the previous dates. There’s also the question of whether it’ll be too late for any Pac-12 teams to qualify for the College Football Playoffs.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to UteNation as more news comes available. Regardless of any other news to trickle out, it time for some much-needed football.

