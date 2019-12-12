



After heavily leaning the Utes’ way throughout his college recruitment, Utah-native Alex Harrison is a Ute. Harrison, a 6-foot-5, 320 pound three star offensive tackle, is the first Utahn to pledge to the hometown team of Utah’s 13 commits.

“I’m pumped,” Harrison said. “I really am. I always knew who I was rooting for, even when watching other teams that were recruiting me. I’m happy.”

The Bountiful-born Harrison wanted his college experience to feel close yet not tethered to home—the Utes met that criteria perfectly for him.

“Utah is close to home, but far away at the same time,” said Harrison. “I come from Viewmont High School, we’re not known as a powerhouse and known for producing big time athletes. The ‘Hometown Hero’ slogan got me, it means something to me.”

With a top five consisting of Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Utah, and Utah State, the Utes edged out teams with historically great offensive lines for Harrison. He also garnered offers from Arizona State, BYU, Tennessee, and Washington State. Who among his list was the biggest threat?

“One of the schools I was really looking at was USC,” he said. “One of my buddies, Tayler Katoa, is out there. I thought he was always going to be going to Utah, then he took one visit to USC and he switched his mentality. So that made me look at them a little harder.

“I really liked the Nebraska coaches as well. Another was Oregon—obviously I’m pretty bitter about last week’s loss, but I have to say the people up there are amazing.”

With Darrin Paulo and Paul Toala set to graduate, Jim Harding’s offensive line unit will get a huge boost with Harrison joining the ranks. Harding—who has been an excellent recruiter for the Utes—sealed the deal with Harrison with trust and tutelage.

“Coach Harding, I love him,” Harrison said. “He’s calm, but he can get amped up when he needs to be. He’s always been honest and never forced something. He just said it how it was. I met some coaches at schools that would lie, or make huge promises, and you can tell that what they say is complete crap. But Harding always just told me be powerful, be physical, and play my game.”

Now committed, Harrison will play the role of recruiter during his official visit this weekend. As the latest Hometown Hero, he’s excited for the Utes to make another run at the Pac-12 title.

“I’m glad I’m home and staying home. Go Utes, and let’s get after that championship next year.”



