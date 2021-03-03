Breaking Down the 2021 Utah Football Schedule
The schedule for the University of Utah football team’s 2021 season was released on Tuesday, and at first glance it's a promising setup. Armed with an up-and-coming defense that returns every start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news