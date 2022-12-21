



Utah has landed a huge late commitment plus a signed NLI from Wichita Heights HS running back, John Randle Jr.

Randle, Jr. has been very quiet during the recruiting process, but the long-time Utah lean made his choice to play for the Utes on signing day. Even with the amount of talent in the running back room, Randle's talent is too much for the Utes to pass up.

Utah held off the intrigue for Randle Jr. to play close to home at Kansas State and Kansas. The 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star held 26 offers from major programs across the country, including Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas.

Although he may not like the media spotlight, Randle Jr. prefers to go about his business and let impactful play do all of the talking.



