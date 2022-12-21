BREAKING: 4-Star RB Randle Jr. Chooses Utah
Utah has landed a huge late commitment plus a signed NLI from Wichita Heights HS running back, John Randle Jr.
Randle, Jr. has been very quiet during the recruiting process, but the long-time Utah lean made his choice to play for the Utes on signing day. Even with the amount of talent in the running back room, Randle's talent is too much for the Utes to pass up.
Utah held off the intrigue for Randle Jr. to play close to home at Kansas State and Kansas. The 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star held 26 offers from major programs across the country, including Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas.
Although he may not like the media spotlight, Randle Jr. prefers to go about his business and let impactful play do all of the talking.
EVALUATION:
Randle is a homerun hitter. Every time he gets the ball he can go the distance. He’s so elusive and shifty, he can make 10 guys miss on one play. Randle is a tremendous talent and I think he’ll be a good valuable asset to us.
-Kenneth Scott, WR, 2010-2015
He flows like water, runs downhill and finds the gaps. Randle has shoulder-square allowing multi-cuts. He sets up his angles of attack nicely and he has a fantastic first quick step/change of direction. Randle’s an electric long runner who can cut on a dime.
-Cal Beck, CB/KR, 1994-1996
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
With two running backs already committed and another signing but off to a mission, Utah received a late recruiting win with the commitment of Randle Jr. The dynamic back was viewed as a “Take no matter what prospect.” This gives Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther two four-star prospects out of the 2023 class. It’s an impressive accomplishment for Utah’s first year coach who had previously been recruiting at the FCS level.