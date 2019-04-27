Seattle Drafts Utes Blair and Barton
For the Seattle Seahawks and the Legion of Boom, it was a “great day to be a Ute” on Friday. The Seahawks management and head coach Pete Carroll first selected Utah safety, Marquise Blair (2nd round, 47 overall), and then linebacker, Cody Barton (3rd round, 88 overall).
The two picks showed that the Seahawks valued both players higher than most mock drafts—with most projecting them as third to fifth round selections. However, more importantly, those picks show just how well-respected Utah’s defense is, and just how perfectly they believe both players’ skills fit for their team.
In selecting Blair, the Seahawks traded back to 47, in order to stack draft assets. From there, they traded up four spots in the third round and gave up a 5th round pick, to draft Barton.
Blair’s game should translate perfectly to the NFL, due to his range and hard-hitting style. Most importantly, his ability to play up in the box should allow the Seahawks to disguise certain coverages. The Pro Football Focus ratings had him listed as the eighth best safety overall in the class, and the second best in the Pac-12 when it came to coverage grades, with an 88.
Barton’s improvement since joining the Utes four years ago has been astronomical. He went from learning a new position as a true freshman and being a questionable tackler, to being one of the most sure tacklers at the college level, with just a 6% missed tackle rate, according to PFF. He will likely be a special teams contributor to start, but will have his shot to work his way into the defensive rotation as he learns under one of the best linebackers in the game, Bobby Wagner.
The Seahawks defense just got a whole lot nastier and their fanbase has surely grown in the Rocky Mountain region.
