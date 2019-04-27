For the Seattle Seahawks and the Legion of Boom, it was a “great day to be a Ute” on Friday. The Seahawks management and head coach Pete Carroll first selected Utah safety, Marquise Blair (2nd round, 47 overall), and then linebacker, Cody Barton (3rd round, 88 overall).

The two picks showed that the Seahawks valued both players higher than most mock drafts—with most projecting them as third to fifth round selections. However, more importantly, those picks show just how well-respected Utah’s defense is, and just how perfectly they believe both players’ skills fit for their team.

In selecting Blair, the Seahawks traded back to 47, in order to stack draft assets. From there, they traded up four spots in the third round and gave up a 5th round pick, to draft Barton.





