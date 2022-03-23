Bernard’s Versatility is Key for Utah at RB





On a crisp March afternoon spring football is officially underway for the University of Utah. It feels like yesterday the Utes were preparing for their first Rose Bowl appearance. Micah Bernard played on both sides of the football during the bowl game but he’s back to where his production is so vital: running back.

Last season Bernard recorded 87 carries for 523 yards( 6.0 ypc) and two touchdowns while leading the running backs with 26 receptions for 251 yards. He had two career 100-yard rushing games. As things take off in spring ball, Micah is looking to continue showing what he can do as a player on the field.

“I can do various things, I can play defense, I can play offense, special teams,” said Bernard. “I have a lot of things I can do, I just have to continue to work hard at it, make myself better and help make everyone around me better.”

With new running backs coach Quinton Ganther leading his group through practice for the first time, Ganther felt it was a good day. He liked what he saw in a lot of players, but he was clear when he stated that currently all backs on an even playing field.

Regardless if that statement, Bernard and Tavion Thomas are considered strong favorites to be the Utes 2022 1-2 punch. Bernard sees both of them bringing a lot to the table in different ways.

“We have two totally different skills. Tavion is a big back, he can run, he can do a lot of things,” said Bernard. “I’m capable of doing a lot of things, it just depends on how the coach plans on using us this year. They might change it up, they might not.”

As a proven option in the backfield, Micah also has shown that he can be a key piece as a dual-threat running back. That was demonstrated last season when he became a valuable option for a quick outlet or dump-off pass from Cam Rising.

“We proved last year that we can throw the ball, we can run the ball too. With Cam coming back, that's going to be a big thing,” said Bernard. “A lot of our receivers are back too. Mix that with us, we’re going to be unstoppable again.”

As Bernard prepares for the 2022 season he’s continuously proving how versatile he is as a player. He’s also proving his willingness to take on any task or challenge that is asked of him. That’s a good trait as a football player, as Ganther is known for maximizing his guys’ talents, even when they have to share the load.



