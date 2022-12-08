



SALT LAKE CITY – Utah men's basketball forward Gavin Baxter announced that he has medically retired from basketball Thursday evening ahead of the team's non-conference game against Jacksonville State.

“I'm very grateful for the chance Utah gave me but due to my injury history, I can't compete the way I want to," Baxter said of his decision. "I want to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me and I'm grateful for all the time and energy they invested in me. Basketball has been my life for a long time but it's time to move on to the next chapter."

Baxter closes out his collegiate career having played in 54 games with 18 starts in five seasons (BYU, 2019-22; Utah, 2022-23) while averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds with a .636 shooting clip. In his short time with the Runnin' Utes, Baxter saw action in seven games in a reserve role coming off his second-consecutive ACL injury.

“Gavin has been tremendous in all facets in his time with the Runnin' Utes," said head coach Craig Smith. "He made a positive impact on our program. Everyone in our program will always be here to support Gavin in any way. We wish Gavin the best as he moves into the next chapter of his life."

During his collegiate career, Baxter recorded a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds against Loyola Marymount (2/2/19) for his first-career double-double. The Provo, Utah, native also went 10-of-14 from the field that night against the Lions – both career-highs. He also picked up a career-high five blocks against San Francisco (2/21/19) that year.

