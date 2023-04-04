



The University of Utah has built a reputation in college football for developing elite defensive backs. Since 2007, Utah has had 14 defensive backs drafted. When Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle recently entered the transfer portal, Utah was on his radar for a spot to land, considering Utah’s rich history.

“The (Utes) history of DB’s being prepared for the league and the amount of DB’s they put in the league here,” said Battle. “Coach Shah, coach Scalley and their defense, they're the best for the next level.”

When Utah expressed their interest in him, Battle immediately made up his mind to make the visit to Salt Lake City and loved it. Before making his decision he also reached out to 2022 All-American NFL draft prospect, Clark Phillips III.

“During the recruiting process I reached out to Clark,” said Battle. “He told me this is one of the best groups to prepare you for the league, and well respected too.”

Transitioning from the SEC to the Pac-12, Battle says the size of players is different, but he feels the skills are the same.

“I feel like the skills are going to be the same. The speed out here I feel like is a lot faster than it was in the SEC in the skill positions,” claimed Battle.

Adjusting to the playbook and Utah’s defensive schemes has been the most noticeable change for Battle, but it hasn’t been too extreme. While at Ole’ Miss, Battle's says the defensive coverage he played was in the Cover 4. While Cover 4 has some man-to-man principles, it’s an adjustment now primarily working out of man coverage. However, it’s a challenge he wanted, as it will prepare him the best for a shot at the NFL.

“My style of play, I'm a long ranging corner, man coverage is what fits me best,” said Battle. “Being able to play inside and out, that’s another thing they do that can help elevate my game, and play like Jalen Ramsey did for the Rams.”

In his career at Ole Miss Battle’s accrued 65 tackles, 18 passes defended and two interceptions. Coach Whittingham has also been impressed with him over the past couple of weeks with live work and making plays while practicing with the twos.

“I think we have a lot of great guys around me,” said Battle. “JT, Zemaiah, I feel like iron is as sharp as iron with everyone in that room and with the competition, it brings out the best in all of us.”

Now in his final year of eligibility and under the direction of coach Shah, Battle is ready to fulfill his full potential. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound corner has the size, length and athletic ability to be a nightmare matchup in the Pac-12. Expect Battle to make an instant impact alongside JaTravis Broughton and Zemaiah Vaughn.



