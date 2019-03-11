SAN FRANCISCO – Utah senior Sedrick Barefield has been named to the 15 member All-Pac-12 men's basketball team, the league office announced on Monday. Freshman Timmy Allen was also honored, being named to the five member Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

In a vote by all 12-league coaches, Barefield was one of 10 first team selections. Five players were named to the second team, while four players were named honorable mention.

Barefield averaged a team-best 17.2 points per game overall, while scoring 18.7 points in Pac-12 Conference games only. His 17.2 points per game average ranked fifth among players in the league. He shot .416 from the field overall. .398 from three-point range and .825 from the charity stripe. He dished out 115 assists, registered 29 steals and pulled down 2.1 rebounds per game.

Barefield, who totaled 1,000 points in his career earlier this season, has accumulated 516 points scored this season, becoming the fifth Utah player in the last six years to score at least 500 points in a season. He has also drained 92 three-pointers on the season, which currently ranks third-most in single-season school history.

Barefield becomes the fifth Utah player in the past six seasons to earn all-Pac-12 first-team honors. He joins Delon Wright (2014, 2015), Jacob Poeltl (2016), Kyle Kuzma (2017) and Justin Bibbins (2018) as the only Utah players to earn first-team accolades.

Allen, a native of Mesa, Ariz., averaged 12.2 points and pulled down 5.3 rebounds in his first season donning the Red and White for the Runnin’ Utes. Allen ranked second on the team with a .583 shooting percentage and ranked third with 25 steals.

Allen is Utah’s first-ever player to be named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year will be announced Monday evening at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network in a special hour long Pac-12 Sports Report.

For a complete list of the 2018-19 All-Pac-12 Team, find the league office release here.



