Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 13:20:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Back from Utah Trip, Jordan Down to Two

Sgr80h2ltonbs8gptqri
Dylan Jordan
Alex Markham • UteNation.com
@AMarkhamRivals
Publisher

After the graduation of two All Pac-12 linebackers—Chase Hansen and Cody Barton—and the expected transfer of another, Donavan Thompson, the University of Utah is on the recruiting trail looking for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}