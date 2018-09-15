The plan was for him to be Terrell Davis and Orlandis Gary’s backup—and well, the rest is well documented. Both of those players had season long injuries and Mike Anderson stepped up to the plate, finishing with nearly 1,500 yards rushing his rookie year—thus earning that Rookie of the Year status. But let’s back up a few years to explain how Mike got to that point. From playing in the band in South Carolina, to spending years in the Marines in Somalia, to playing intramural football at Camp Pendleton in California, Mike has traveled all over the world and experienced more than the typical professional athlete.

“When Manny (Hendrix) called me and told me that I had been chosen to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the U, I was hesitant to accept the invitation to come back. But, after taking some time to reflect on it, I wanted to come back to Utah because it played a big role in my career.” In the spring of 2000, I was lucky enough to be sitting in our apartment living room on day two of the NFL Draft. We sat there, pick after pick, eagerly awaiting a call, when Mike heard from Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts, telling him that they wanted to draft him next to be Edgerrin James backup. He was excited and thrilled to have that moment finally here. However, literally right after he hung up, Mike Shanahan and the Denver Broncos called him and said, “We just drafted you and you’re now a Denver Bronco.”

The story of Mike Anderson and how he went from playing in the band in high school to becoming the 2000 football season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year has been written and explained in countless articles and features. Because of this, I wanted to give a completely different perspective of the man and teammate, that I once had the privilege of calling my college roommate. It seems crazy to think, but this weekend’s induction into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame is the first time that Mike has been back to Utah since the 2000 season, when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos.





I remember Mike’s recruiting trip to Salt Lake, and coach Sean McNabb introduced this brute of a man to me at the Utes’ football facility, as possibly the next junior college recruit running back for the Utes. He was soft spoken and polite, and you could tell that he fit the Utes’ mold. Mike was one of many successful junior college running backs for the Utes, over the years—Jamal Anderson, John White, Devontae Booker and Joe Williams, the Utes seem to be one of the prime candidates for making the most successful jump from the JuCo ranks to Division I football.

When Mike initially got to the Utes during summer camp, he had to earn his starting spot by competing with prized recruit, Omar Bacon. Two different running styles between the two of them, as Mike was a north/south runner while Omar was shifty and quick. As it turns out, Mike won the starting nod and the rest is history. His single-game record of 254 rushing yards was held for over a decade, before Booker broke it—and not long after, Joe Williams.

Away from the football field, on January 1, 2000 in the middle of the night, Mike’s wife Andrea had their first child Mike Anderson Jr, whom they call Boogie. Born on the first day of the new millennium, Boogie, wasn’t old enough to remember any of Mike’s college or NFL accomplishments, but this weekend, he gets to see just how much his dad meant to the Utes’ football program.

“When I told Boogie that I was going to be inducted, I let him know that this is where you were born, where you came from and I want to take you there so you can see why I chose Utah,” said Mike, proudly.

His experiences in Utah have helped mold him and his family. Utah was definitely a lot different than South Carolina and the Marines, although, his southern upbringing helped him fit right into the family-oriented culture. I recall meeting his mother “Miss Emily” for the first time. She was as cordial and polite as Mike always was, with all of my family and relatives. You know, it’s funny to look back, and think that this Crimson Club Hall of Famer and former NFL Rookie of the Year has spent time with my family and grandparents, helping them lift heavy items they couldn’t lift themselves and never thought twice about helping. He’s always been a kind and gentle soul, much different than his running style, as a bruising back. Even though he is a very private person, his hospitality and southern roots are still there to this day. “I’m humbled to be here, man,” said Mike. “The University of Utah played a big role in my life, especially in my career.” Mike’s running style was perfect for the way the Utes ran the football. It was also perfectly molded for the Shanahan zone blocking style of the Denver Broncos. Mike used to say, “You can run 25 yards outside the tackles towards the sideline for a four yard gain, or you can hit the hole hard running 7-8 yards right up the middle for a four yard gain.” This perfectly explains his attitude. He was never flashy, never danced in the backfield, but knew what it took to get the job done. Even though his NFL Combine performance on the bench press of 14 reps could be looked at as unimpressive, any defensive player who approached Mike to tackle the 230 pound tank, was sure to either meet one of the best stiff arm’s they would ever receive, or Mike would just truck them and take them for a ride.

I myself, am lucky that he’s taken me on another kind of ride, as I’m a better person due to his lasting friendship. Not only was I his roommate in college and his friend during his NFL years, but I also built a bond with a man who is proud to be a Ute—someone I’m proud to call one of my closest teammates. I’m so happy to welcome him back to Utah—it has been too long—so Ute fans, when his name is called at halftime, cheer loud and proud. I know he gave many of you, fun memories of games, that will last a lifetime.

Congratulations Mike, and welcome home.



