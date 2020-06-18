UteNation - Alexander Has Utah in Top Five

Alexander Has Utah in Top Five
The University of Utah has surely made an impression on Kennedy Catholic HS (Wash.) three-star receiver prospect Lonyatta Alexander (more commonly referred to as Junior) enough to put the Utes in h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news