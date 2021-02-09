UteNation - After Struggles the Utes are Showing Signs of Improvement





Over the last 26 days of action, the Runnin’ Utes have found a groove going 4-2, with both losses being winnable games, falling in the final stretches in each.

Playing only six games in 26 days doesn’t seem normal, but then again, we’re living in unusual times. During that stretch, the Utes had an earlier cancellation rescheduled and were set to play Arizona State two times in a week. Both of those games wound up being canceled.

The recent positive team trend has been possible due to an uptick in their shooting. Anything listed with a +/- are based off improvements or regressions since the last statistical article done almost three weeks ago: +1.6 more points per game, +0.5 field goal percentage, +2.7 free-throw percentage, and +3.4 three-point percentage.

The Utes have also shown an increased level of defense, whether the percentages show it or not, as the averages in steals (-0.55) and blocks (-0.53) have dipped slightly.

During the recent six game stretch, opponents have shot 42.6% from the field and 41.8% from three-point range.

Really, the key has been that the Utes have become much more efficient.

Offensively in the last six games, the Utes have been shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range. The Utes have also become more steady at the free-throw line shooting no less than 78.6%, including one game hitting all nine freebies in their blowout of Washington State.

Should this be reason for excitement? Absolutely. Has this young team turned the corner? I hesitate to say yes, because these kind of spurts seem to happen every year, where the Utes pull off some upsets, then lose some head-scratchers.

The ultimate six million dollar question is... Can Krystkowiak fire up some excitement, optimism, and engagement around the fanbase with eight plus games remaining?

That’s a tall task, but I highly recommend that fans tune in a little more than they’re currently doing, as the guys are showing signs of potential, playing hard, and suddenly showing improvement during a stressful season.



