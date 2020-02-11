For years, it has been apparent that Utah’s 2019 senior class was something special. This is a group that led the Utes to 36 wins over the last four years, along with two division titles. That was further validated this week when nine Utes were invited to participate in the NFL Combine, the most in school history and the fourth most of any school in the country. Though two of those invitees were juniors, they have been key contributors since they were true freshmen, so it’s no surprise that they declared early and were invited to participate in the combine. For the last three to four years, these Utes have been thrilling fans with big plays, hard hits, and jaw-dropping moments. Before they move on to the next phase of their football careers, it’s only appropriate to look back on where they came from and what they accomplished while they suited up for Utah.





Zack Moss, RB Moss came to Salt Lake City from Hallandale Beach, FL, as a mid-level three star recruit. Though his official offer sheet consisted only of Utah, Miami, Cincinnati, and ten other schools were interested—as well as several P5 southern powerhouses that tried to sway him from his commitment to Utah at the last minute. As a true freshman, it became obvious that Moss was going to be a valuable part of Utah’s offense, but nobody could have predicted the kind of career that he would go on to have. Moss embraced Utah’s process and worked his tail off all four years that he was part of the program, and it paid off, as he became Utah’s all-time leading rusher, breaking Eddie Johnson’s record that had stood for nearly 30 years. He also broke Utah’s rushing touchdown record, along with several others, and it undoubtedly the greatest running back to ever have suited up for the Utes. At the Combine, he’ll look to put his name firmly into first day draft conversation.





Julian Blackmon, DB Blackmon is a local product who came to Utah as a lightly recruited athlete from Layton H.S. A two-way player in high school, Utah was Blackmon’s only FBS offer, and he jumped on the opportunity to play for a Pac-12 school. Though he only played sparingly as a true freshman, Blackmon took a starting role at cornerback his sophomore year, and went on to earn All Pac-12 honors three times in his career. In his final year, Blackmon made a position change to safety, and thrived there immediately. He showed exactly the kind of centerfielder ability that NFL teams love to see from a free safety, and also proved to be one of the best tacklers on the team. Though he suffered a knee injury in the Pac-12 championship game and will likely be unable to participate in drills at the combine, Blackmon’s film is impressive enough that even if he’s unable to perform at the combine or Utah’s pro day, he should still be a sure-fire draft pick. Depending on his progress, the Combine might be more of an interviewing process, for Blackmon.





Bradlee Anae, DE Anae is yet another player who came to Utah as a low-rated three star recruit and left as a star and possible early round pick. Aside from Utah, Anae’s best offer out of high school was from Virginia. Anae made an impact early on, seeing meaningful playing time in the later games of his freshman year. After that, the Kahuku, HI product was a three-year starter for the Utes, and leaves Salt Lake City as Utah’s all-time sack leader. For his career, Anae tallied 30 sacks, 41.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and 135 total tackles. Though he was a three-down defensive end for the Utes, he might fit better as a stand up rush end in a 3-4 scheme at the next level. After dominating the Senior Bowl, Anae, has elevated his stock as one of the most coveted pass rushers in the draft. He could have more to gain during the Combine, but his agent could also decide that full participation isn’t necessary.





Leki Fotu, DT Fotu may be the best example in this class of Utah identifying underrated talent and convincing them to stay home before the rest of the country became aware of them. Out of high school, Fotu was rated as a two star defensive end, and his only other P5 offer came late, when USC discovered his film and tried to swoop in and steal him in the eleventh hour. Fotu stayed true to his commitment, though, and went on to be an immediate contributor and a three year starter for the Utes. Fotu is one of the most athletic defensive tackles that has played at Utah in a long time, perhaps in the entire history of the football program. Though he only tallied 4.5 sacks in his Utah career, Fotu was constantly disrupting the backfield and forced the quarterback out of the pocket nearly every single game. He may not be a high-round pick, but with his athleticism and measurables, he has the potential to have a long, productive career in the NFL. As dominating as he’s been, the Combine will be a place for Fotu to be seen as a workout wonder and elevate his draft stock.





Terrell Burgess, DB Burgess was a rare example of patience in today’s age of transferring to find a starting position. As a mid-level three star recruit, Burgess, who was a two-way player out of San Marcos, CA, chose Utah over Cal live on a local TV station, and came to Salt Lake City ready to work. He started his Ute career as a wide receiver and even saw some time there early on, but made the switch to defense partway through his freshman season. He played at cornerback, nickelback, and eventually safety. Though he was mostly a backup in his sophomore and junior years, he won a starting safety job as a senior and excelled. He earned high marks from PFF, as well as honorable mention all Pac-12 status. He went on to have an excellent performance in the Senior Bowl, and between his play there and his senior tape, he’s worked his way into the discussion as one of the top 10 safeties of the draft. Burgess’ stock just continues to go up and up.





Francis Bernard, LB Bernard is one of the few products of this class that wasn’t a three or four year player for the Utes. Originally from Herriman, UT, Bernard spent his first two years of his collegiate career at BYU, transferring after his sophomore year and arriving at Utah with two years of eligibility remaining. As a junior, he played sparingly behind Chase Hansen and Cody Barton, but in his senior year, he seamlessly slid into a starting role and earned first team All Pac-12 honors after recording 85 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown. Bernard showed off his ability both as a run-stopper and a coverage linebacker all season long, and immediately made an impact at the beginning of the year, when he picked off a pass against BYU’s Zach Wilson and took it all the way back for a score. Bernard was a leader for the team throughout his entire Utah career, and his influence was valuable for a young linebacker group. As he moves on to the next level, Bernard will undoubtedly impress teams with his leadership and coverage ability, and has the potential to eventually work his way into a starting role. The Combine will be interesting for Bernard. He’s a shorter linebacker, but his athleticism and tenacity should be on full display.





John Penisini, DT Penisini was the other half of Utah’s fearsome interior defensive line duo. Though he’s not as freakishly athletic as Fotu, Penisini’s brute strength and superior technique allowed him to consistently be where he needed in his two years as a starter. Originally from West Jordan, UT, Penisini played a year at Snow College before sitting out and redshirting to make sure his academics were in order. He came to Utah as a mid-level three star prospect with three years to play three, and immediately contributed as a RS sophomore. In his junior and senior year, he started 21 games and recorded 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and four sacks, while also breaking up two passes and forcing a pair of fumbles. At the next level, Penisini projects as gap-stuffer and could play either nose guard or the three-technique. Look for a team to take him in a later round and develop him on his way to eventually becoming a rotational player and/or starter. The Combine will be a place for Penisini to step out of Fotu’s shadow and show everyone they should expect a long career out of him.





Jaylon Johnson, CB Johnson came to Utah with a plan- start as a true freshman, play three years, graduate, and go to the NFL. He accomplished all of those goals in the exact time frame he planned. Formerly a highly rated four star prospect out of Fresno, CA, Johnson was expected to be an instant impact player for the Utes, and he was exactly that. Johnson played in 12 games at corner as a true freshman, starting two, and went on to start every game in which he played during his sophomore and junior years, totaling 29 starts with 39 games played at cornerback over three years. He finished with 102 tackles, seven interceptions, 28 passes defended, and two unforgettable defensive touchdowns. Johnson lived up to his billing as one of the best prospects that Utah has ever landed, and he has the talent to be a rookie starter at cornerback for whoever drafts him, and should be off the board within the first two rounds. Teams should fall in love with him even more at the Combine events.

