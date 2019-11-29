



The Basics:

Record: 5-6 (3-5 Pac-12)

Avg. total yards: 404.1

Avg. pass yards: 245.5

Avg. rush yards: 158.5

Avg. points per game: 24.3

Total yards allowed per game: 448.7

Pass yards allowed per game: 299.5

Rush yards allowed per game: 149.2

Points per game allowed: 30.6





The University of Utah closes out its regular season with Senior Day in Salt Lake City in the Rumble in the Rockies against the Colorado Buffaloes. While the Utes have high aspirations riding on this game, a win for Colorado makes them bowl eligible. Colorado is coming off close wins over Washington and Stanford at home, following up a double-digit loss at UCLA and a close loss to USC. On the other side, Utah is riding a 7-game win streak since their 7-point loss at USC. A win gives Utah the Pac-12 South title and a berth in the conference title game against Oregon. A win in the title game gives Utah a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff. A loss on Senior Day not only erases a shot at the playoff, but many Utah fans will feel that the season would be a complete letdown. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Utes a 95.1% chance at winning this one, with the Vegas odds spotting Colorado 28.5 points. As the stakes keep getting higher, Utah keeps putting teams away earlier and setting cruise control early in the second half. Kyle Whittingham never disrespects an opponent, and look for the football team to follow his example and finish this one like they have since the beginning of October.





Strength: Receiver Laviska Shenault

The junior out of Texas is widely regarded as one of the best wideouts in the conference and the country when healthy, having posted the eighth 100-yard receiving game in his career last week against Washington. Shenault caught 86 passes to lead the country and totalled just over 1,000 yards last season. While he is not on pace to crack the 1,000 yard mark again, he has 721yards on 52 catches this season, averaging over 13 yards per reception. He suffered a core muscle injury against Arizona State and battled a hyperextended knee, only recording 9 receptions in a 3-game span. He exploded against USC for 9 catches and 172 yards in a losing effort, and has 15 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in the past two games. Shenault versus cornerback Jaylon Johnson should be a great matchup for NFL scouts to watch, as both players should be suiting it up on Sunday in their futures.





Question mark: Road warrior woes

While Colorado is coming off back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington, they have not fared particularly well away from home this season. With exception to the win in Tempe, Colorado has losses of 42, 31, and 17 points, only scoring a total of 27 points themselves. The Buffaloes seem to be playing their best ball of the year, but senior quarterback Steven Montez has also struggled on the road, completing under 60% of his passes and posting a touchdown to interception ratio of 4 to 7. Utah has not allowed a touchdown in Rice-Eccles Stadium since September, so it could be a very long night for the visiting squad.





X-factor: The stakes

Back in 2011, the Utes’ and Buffaloes’ first year in the Pac-12, Utah had a chance to clinch the Pac-12 South title, only to lose to Colorado in the final regular season game. This time around, not only is the division title on the line, but there are national implications with a Utah victory, as evidenced by the primetime ABC television slot. Colorado has a chance to become bowl-eligible win in addition to spoiling Utah (and the Pac-12’s) College Football Playoff chances. However, this Utah team continues to prove that it has the “it” factor of the 2004 and 2008 teams. The offense has matched the defense’s elite caliber this season and the results have led Ute Nation to the edge of their seats. This year’s edition of the Utah Utes has dominated most games since the end of September and look for the seniors to show the nation why they chose to stick around Salt Lake City one more season.





Score prediction: Utah 34, Colorado 9



