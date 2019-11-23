The Basics:

Record: 4-6 (2-5 Pac-12)

Avg. total yards: 442.4

Avg. pass yards: 281.9

Avg. rush yards: 160.6

Avg. points per game: 26.3

Total yards allowed per game: 485.1

Pass yards allowed per game: 308.3

Rush yards allowed per game: 176.8

Points per game allowed: 36.6





The Arizona WIldcats play host to the Pac-12’s other College Football Playoff hopeful in the Utah Utes this coming weekend after taking a 34-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks. To say it has been a tough season for Kevin Sumlin’s second year as head coach would be an understatement. So far this season, Sumlin has dismissed both a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in late-October after allowing 133 points in three straight games, which included allowing 41 points to the ailing Stanford Cardinal. Arizona needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible, but expect the Utes to shut the door on that dream. In fact, expect Utah to slam the door shut, lock the door, and throw away the key on that idea. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Utah a 90.5% chance to win with a 23-point advantage. If Utah’s performance over the past month is any indication, this game should be over by halftime.





Strength: Running back J.J. Taylor

It is difficult to find many bright spots in Arizona’s season, but junior running back J.J. Taylor is putting together a solid season for the Wildcats. Corona, CA product has 640 yards on 124 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Given that Arizona’s offensive line has battled injuries all season (two starters and two backups could be out against Utah), the fact that Taylor is averaging any positive yards feels like a small miracle, let alone over 5 yards per carry. Taylor has his work cut out for him, however, as the conference’s best defense visits Tucson. The Utes have only allowed one team to gain over 100 total rushing yards this season in Arizona State when Eno Benjamin ran for 104 yards, but every other team has struggled to hit 50 yards. Look for Taylor to struggle for breathing room all game.





Question mark: Offensive line

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Arizona’s offensive line is hurting in a big way coming into this game. Two starters and another veteran lineman did not play in the Oregon game due to injury and the three players that stepped up were starting in their first ever game against the Ducks in Eugene. One of those new starters, Jordan Morgan, is a true freshman and missed the second half due to injury. Bradlee Anae and company should be very excited heading into their upcoming matchup, especially after Arizona put up season lows in points (six) and yards (240) last week. A depleted offensive line versus a loaded defensive line should equal a long day for the Arizona offense.





X-factor: Turnovers

Going into such a lopsided expectation of a game, turnovers are always the great equalizer for the underdog. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they are one of the worst teams in the country in turnover margin, ranking 91st in the country in turnover margin with -0.3 per game. Conversely, Utah ranks #8 in the country, averaging a turnover margin of +1.1 per game. Utah is their own worst enemy in this game, as they should be able to hit cruise control late in the second half.

Score prediction: Utah 38, Arizona 6