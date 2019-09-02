Utah hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies in their home opener on Saturday, September 7th after beating BYU in Provo in the Holy War, 30-12. Northern Illinois won their season opener over Illinois State, 24-10 starting head coach Thomas Hammock’s coaching career on a positive note. Last season, NIU hosted the Utes in a tough defensive battle, with Utah coming out on top 17-6 thanks to a Chase Hansen pick-six late in the game. Despite losing two-time first-team All-American Sutton Smith to the NFL and having a new coaching staff, the Huskies return 16 starters in 2019 (seven offense, seven defense, two specialists) from a team that looks to defend their MAC title.





Strength: Linebackers

Sutton Smith deserved all of the attention and recognition last year, but the Huskies return two experienced all-conference candidates in seniors Antonio Jones-Davies and Kyle Pugh. Jones-Davies led the team in tackles for 2018, accumulating 130 tackles, 14.5 TFL, six pass breakups, four sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Pugh was not far behind, with 105 total tackles, five TFL, four hurries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, and 1.5 sacks for 2018. It is no secret that the Utah offense will center around senior Zach Moss and company this year, and if NIU wants any chance to make this another tight contest, these two seniors will play a vital role in trying to slow down Utah’s running game. Athlon ranked the Huskies’ front seven as the best in the MAC in their season preview, and it starts and ends with these two experienced backers.





Question mark: Offensive production

Even though they return seven starters to their offensive unit, this is a group that only averaged 20.1 points per game last year. With former head coach Rod Carey now at Temple, first year head coach Thomas Hammock returns to his alma mater after spending the past five seasons as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. The former running back looks to ignite an offense that only averaged 3.9 yards per carry and only 17 rushing touchdowns from last season. He has a track record of production in previous stops at the University of Wisconsin and with the Ravens, but don’t expect the Huskies to gain much traction against the vaunted Utah defense. Despite Hammock’s background in the running game, NIU had a balanced attack in regards to play calls, with 33 pass plays to 35 run plays last week against Illinois State. Look for the Huskies offense to struggle on the road in Salt Lake City.





X-factor: Offensive line

NIU has a reputation for being solid up front during their run of four conference titles in eight years, but Illinois State’s defense found its way to two sacks and seven tackles for a loss. Tre Harbson rushed for 99 yard on 23 carries, but the Huskies averaged only 2.6 yards per carry against an FCS team. Senior quarterback Ross Bowers completed 60% of his passes for 299 yard and two touchdowns, the offensive line struggled to consistently give him time to find his targets. Look for Bradlee Anae and the Utah defensive line to give a proper introduction to Sack Lake City on Saturday afternoon.





Utah 34, Northern Illinois 13



