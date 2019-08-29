



Strength: Offensive line



The Cougars return four starters from last year’s unit that did a good job, considering their youth, against a strong Utah defensive line. Bringing back experience and another year in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ system should help the development and continuity of the line. If sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson is going to take the anticipated step forward in 2019, it will begin with his protection up front.

Early in last year’s Holy War, BYU’s offensive line held their own against a strong Utah defensive line, and some would even argue that they had an edge over the Utes to start the game. Utah returns all four starters along the defensive line and is a tall task for any squad in the country. Experienced Utah defensive fronts in the past have mixed in stunts and twists, as well as delayed blitzes from various spots, so look for BYU’s line to be tested early and often. BYU’s ability to protect Wilson and open up running lanes will be crucial in giving BYU a chance to reclaim some momentum in the rivalry.





Question mark: Defensive secondary

Since the 2018 season finished, concerns about BYU’s secondary have grown as a whole host of players that would have added depth to the defensive backfield have battled injuries or moved on from the program. Seniors Chris Wilcox (knee) and Troy Warner (foot) have battled injuries and will not be ready for the Utah game. Isaiah Armstrong and Trevion Greene have transferred to other schools. Austin McChesney had to medically retire. BYU’s secondary went from looking like a group with decent depth to needing to depend on youth that will be put into action earlier than expected if injuries hit early.

Starting at left corner, Dayan Ghanwoloku brings a wealth of experience, after that, expect the corners to get tests as they lack a ton of experience. Sophomore D’Angelo Mansell beat out plenty of upperclassmen for the starting spot on the right side. From there, the Cougars will start Sawyer Powell and former Ute Austin Lee, at safety. I spect the Utes to test these two over the middle and frequently.





The X-Factor: Zach Wilson

Although he is coming off an offseason shoulder surgery, Wilson seems ready to take the next step in his maturation as the next great BYU quarterback. He will be tested early by one of the best defenses he will face all season in what is not only the first game, but also a rivalry game. Last year, Wilson’s athleticism kept drives alive early in the game and some big pass plays helped BYU build a strong lead going into halftime. Injuries on both sides of the ball in the second half opened the door for Utah to eventually take control of the momentum. The BYU hopeful feel confident that he will take the next step this season, but his ability to maintain his poise will greatly influence this game. Utah has won the past three contests in Provo by at least six points, including a 54-10 beatdown in 2011. Watch for Wilson’s composure in times of pressure and adversity as he can expect some unique looks from Morgan Scalley’s defense.

Another x-factor worth mentioning is, former South Carolina Gamecock Ty’Son Williams. It’s important to note that he’s been the talk of BYU’s fall camp, but he’s also going up against arguably the top defensive line in college football.





Overall thoughts

On paper, Utah should run away with this year's edition, given the experience and talent they have returning. However, with the game in Provo, being the first game of the season, and it being the Holy War, this game will feel closer than it should. Expect Utah to pull away late on the third to a win after a tough first half.





Utah 34 BYU 17



