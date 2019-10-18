A Look at the Opponent: Arizona State
The Basics:
Record: 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)
Avg. total yards: 404.2
Avg. pass yards: 261.2
Avg. rush yards: 143.0
Avg. points per game: 26.6
Total yards allowed per game: 364.4
Pass yards allowed per game: 262.8
Rush yards allowed per game: 101.6
Points per game allowed: 19.8
After arguably their best performance of the season with a dominant 52-7 win over Oregon State, the #15 University of Utah hosts #17 Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. ESPN’s FPI gives Utah an 82.6% chance to win this game, but the Sun Devils have been a thorn in Utah’s side, winning six of the eight matchups since the Utes joined the Pac-12. Beating a ranked Arizona State would be a good step forward into giving Utah’s season more credibility, as there are still some skeptics since the USC loss in the Coliseum.
Strength: Big playmakers
Running back Eno Benjamin is a big play waiting to happen in both the running and passing game. Against Washington State, the junior ran for 137 yards on 19 carries (7.2 average) for a touchdown and brought in six receptions for 34 yards. Now in the NFL, N’Keal Harry is no longer terrifying Pac-12 defenses on the perimeter, but senior Brandon Aiyuk has stepped into the lead receiver role and is beginning to make a name for himself. Aiyuk exploded against Washington State with seven receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Utah’s Jaylon Johnson will need another lockdown type of day and the secondary as a whole will need to stay focused to not let Aiyuk have a day similar to USC’s Michael Pittman Jr.
Question mark: Passing defense
For much of the season, Arizona State’s defense has been one of the better units in college football. Against Washington State however, the Sun Devils had a tough time holding the Cougars at bay, as Washington State threw for 466 yards. While throwing the ball all over the field is what Washington State does best, Arizona State needed a late Jayden Daniels touchdown to escape with a win. In non-conference games, Arizona State held each of its opponents to just seven points, but has surrendered 31, 17, and 34 points so far in conference play. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has proven to be a great addition to this year’s Utah team, but this top-20 matchup will be a real test to see if he can keep the Ute offense firing on all cylinders at the midpoint of the season.
X-factor: Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Daniels showed his composure in Arizona State’s last game against Washington State by rushing for a 17-yard touchdown in the final moments of a 38-34 comeback win. Despite its reputation as a stout defense, Utah has struggled at times in the past with mobile quarterbacks that can extend plays with their legs, putting more pressure on the secondary. Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26 of 36 attempts for three touchdowns and rushed for another 23 yards with the go-ahead touchdown. The Utes will have their hands full with making sure the freshman phenom does not keep drives alive with his legs and giving the Arizona State playmakers a chance to dictate the game.
Score prediction: Utah 34, Arizona State 27