The Basics:



Record: 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)

Avg. total yards: 404.2

Avg. pass yards: 261.2

Avg. rush yards: 143.0

Avg. points per game: 26.6

Total yards allowed per game: 364.4

Pass yards allowed per game: 262.8

Rush yards allowed per game: 101.6

Points per game allowed: 19.8





After arguably their best performance of the season with a dominant 52-7 win over Oregon State, the #15 University of Utah hosts #17 Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. ESPN’s FPI gives Utah an 82.6% chance to win this game, but the Sun Devils have been a thorn in Utah’s side, winning six of the eight matchups since the Utes joined the Pac-12. Beating a ranked Arizona State would be a good step forward into giving Utah’s season more credibility, as there are still some skeptics since the USC loss in the Coliseum.





Strength: Big playmakers

Running back Eno Benjamin is a big play waiting to happen in both the running and passing game. Against Washington State, the junior ran for 137 yards on 19 carries (7.2 average) for a touchdown and brought in six receptions for 34 yards. Now in the NFL, N’Keal Harry is no longer terrifying Pac-12 defenses on the perimeter, but senior Brandon Aiyuk has stepped into the lead receiver role and is beginning to make a name for himself. Aiyuk exploded against Washington State with seven receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Utah’s Jaylon Johnson will need another lockdown type of day and the secondary as a whole will need to stay focused to not let Aiyuk have a day similar to USC’s Michael Pittman Jr.



