Now that we’re at mid-season we have some basis for advanced stats. As such, this week I’ll do two articles. One outlining what ASU lost from last week and what they’re returning, and one that gives the stats for both teams.

Here’s the team stats from Pro Football Focus.







Passing Offense

Utah- 90.7 (#1 in the PAC 12)

ASU- 67.9 (#11 in the PAC 12)

Again, when was the last time Utah had a top HALF passing offense, much less the #1 passing offense. It’s rare. The rankings go back to 2014, and only twice they’ve been ranked #6 (2018 and 2016). Usually they’re worse than that, and sometimes much worse (#12 in 2017, #11 in 2015). ASU also hasn’t been a great passing team every year (#11 in 2014, #6 in 2015, #10 in 2016) but at least once they’ve gotten a good passing game (#3 in 2017).





Receiving Offense

Utah- 73.5 (#4 in the PAC 12)

ASU- 62.6 (#11 in the PAC 12)

Sure, ASU has one good receiver (as I’ll discuss in the other article, he’s not that good), but Utah’s corps is better than ASU’s, significantly.





Rushing Offense

Utah- 86.4 (#2 in the PAC 12)

ASU- 70.7 (#10 in the PAC 12)

This isn’t an unusual spot for Utah, they run the ball well and they always have. It’s bad for ASU, who the past two years has been quite good (#3 in 2017 and #1 last year). The loss of Wilkins and Harry (and others) has hurt the rushing game too, because teams can key on Benjamin, and unlike Moss, if he’s hit early he doesn’t break as many tackles (Moss has 6.1 yards after contact per attempt, Benjamin has 2.85).





Overall Offense

Utah- 81.2 (#3 in the PAC 12)

ASU- 67.9 (#10 in the PAC 12)

As I’ve mentioned before, this is very unusual. The last 3 years Utah has ranked #8 (2018), #10 (2017), and #8 (2016). Having a top-3 offense is amazing. ASU is going the other way, as they were #5 (2018), #5 (2017), and #9 (2016). This is a bad ASU offense, and the article about who they lost explains why. There was a lot of talent on that ASU offense last year that isn’t there anymore, and it’s showing.

Okay, so they’re not great on offense, but maybe ASU is playing stifling defense and the Utah offense is going to struggle. Well, they’re better on defense, but still not amazing:







