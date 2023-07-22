



On Saturday evening, the University of Utah landed a big commitment from a top target, four-star RB Lamar Radcliffe.

“I like the family environment,” Radcliffe said in regard to his decision to join the Utes. “Everyone, including Jaylon [Glover], made me feel welcome.”

Utah's recruiting efforts have been picking up steam as a handful of talented prospects have announced their commitments, which now includes a highly coveted California running back in Radcliffe.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Radcliffe is a force to be reckoned with out of the backfield. Given his size and frame, Radcliffe is a certified wrecking ball in the trenches, possessing a good burst of initial speed. Paired with sheer force, the talented California native is incredibly difficult to bring down and is capable of breaking away for large runs. Statistically, he posted a total of 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns during his sophomore season.

Despite a slight setback due to an ACL injury a year ago, the young back has fully recovered and is prepared for his final season of high school ball.

Overall, Radcliffe holds a four-star Rivals rating (5.8) and is ranked the No. 37 recruit from the state of California with a No. 24 position ranking. With a handful of offers, he chose Utah over Oregon, USC, Cal, Arizona, and Washington State among others. The final decision came down to Pac-12 heavyweights Utah, Oregon, and USC. According to Radcliffe, it was a “really easy” decision.

Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther is from the Sacramento area. His connections there still run deep and it was his connection with Radcliffe’s coach that helped strengthen the bond even further.

“Coach Q was really excited,” Radcliffe added. “They said I was a good fit for the Utah program.”

Utah is off to a strong start on offense with their 2024 class, holding four-star commitments from quarterback Isaac Wilson, wide receiver David Washington, and now Radcliffe.



