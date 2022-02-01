2023 Rivals250 Recruit, Fano, Talks Utah Unofficial





As the University of Utah continues to recruit some of the top in-state players to build depth to their offensive line, Utah has a chance to snag 2023 four-star recruit, Spencer Fano. A 6-foot-4, 260 pound offensive tackle from Timpview HS, in Provo. Fano, a player who excels in pass protection—ranked no. 13 by Rivals at his position and no. 139 in the Rivals250–recently had the chance to spend time at Utah’s junior day getting to meet the team and coaches.

“I loved it,” said Fano. “I was around Coach Harding the most and we had a great conversation and had a great time.” Noting, the highlight was being able to go over film with Harding.

Fano is the younger brother of Logan Fano, a four-star recruit who committed to BYU with the 2021 recruiting class. Currently, Spencer has 19 offers, seven within the Pac-12, he’s attended four other unofficial visits so far; BYU, Oregon, Stanford and USC. Although he doesn’t have a favorite yet, he loves Utah.

“Recruiting is going great and I don’t find much hard about it,” said Fano. “It’s a great blessing in my life.”

With an easy going approach Fano says that he’s enjoying the experience and whenever he’s ready to make his decision it will be based on three things that are important to him. “Academics, how I would fit, how my family feels about that program,” said Fano.

Fano says he hasn’t made a decision yet on future scheduled visits. Until that time comes, he’s eager to continue to develop his skills as he prepares for his senior season. One thing is certain, he’s definitely high on Utah’s radar as they look to lock in their 2023 recruiting class.



