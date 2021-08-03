2021 Utes Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers





While there are other more important position battles to follow this fall, the development of the University of Utah’s wide receiver group is bound to be an important and hot topic. While it’s true that the receivers were hamstrung with poor quarterback play in 2020, it’s a group that hasn’t progressed as much as Kyle Whittingham would like. Even in 2019, Utah’s best passing performing year in the Pac-12, it took an All-Conference performance from tight end Brant Kuithe to elevate the passing game.

With Holliday out as coach, Whittingham brought in a rising coaching prospect in Chad Bumphis, a former graduate assistant for Whittingham in 2018. Bumphis went on to coach the receivers at Austin Peay the last two seasons. In 2019, his wideout DeAngelo Wilson led the FCS in receiving with 1,574 yards. Bumphis had previously accepted the same position at Central Michigan before the opportunity at Utah opened up.

One area lacking the last five-plus season is in-house development among the Utes wide receiver position. So far the reviews on Bumphis have been positive as he can relate, motivate, and show the guys the correct way to do things by tuning the same routes/drills. Holliday was a respected voice, but it’s different when you’re led by someone not far removed from playing the game against elite competition.





The Starters

Britain Covey, Junior

5-foot-8 and 170 pounds

When he’s healthy, Britain Covey is the most dynamic and lethal option available to Utah’s quarterbacks. Despite coming off knee surgery, the shifty slot receiver led Utah in receiving in 2020, garnering 19 receptions for 264 yards (13.9 avg) and three touchdowns. He also returned to his stellar returning form with eight returns for 129 yards and a touchdown.

A healthy Covey, or as he’s become to be known as “Video Game Covey,” will be a nightmare for Pac-12 defenses and he’ll be a steadying voice in the Utah huddle.





Solomon Enis, Junior

6-foot-3 and 207 pounds

Is 2021 Solomon Enis’ breakout year? With Bryan Thompon on the outs, he has every opportunity for it to be. The junior receiver roped in his first career touchdown in 2020, along with 11 receptions for 108 yards. The talent is there for Enis, just the targets haven’t been. An interesting storyline into this season is how well he shoulders the responsibility of being a guy that teams consistently game plan for.

How will he adjust? Can Bumphis unlock more potential or is his ceiling as a solid “move the sticks” receiver? So far in his early work with Bumphis, Enis is showing encouraging signs.





Devaughn Vele, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 205 pounds

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding Devaughn Vele. For as excited the fanbase gets over Enis’ potential, the same can be said inside the program with Vele. The big bodied receiver with a jaw-dropping catch radius walked on the team a couple of years ago and with health on his side, it’s only a matter of time before he earns a scholarship. Vele saw a limited role in 2020, but he’s the early frontrunner for the starting spot left by Bryan Thompson.

He was one of the standouts in spring ball and his talent was on full-display in the spring game.





The Contenders

Theo Howard, Senior

6-foot and 190 pounds

A one-time four-star receiver who was ranked no. 38 overall in the Rivals250, Howard is the ultimate wildcard and if healthy, is likely to unseat any starting receiver other than Covey.

After two solid seasons with the Bruins in 2017 and 2018 with 594 yards and 677 yards respectively, Howard played one game in 2019 before an Achilles injury derailed his season and he redshirted. From there, he transferred to Oklahoma in 2020 where in 10 games, he was an after-thought in the offense with 13 catches for 163 yards in 10 games.





Munir McClain, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 210 pounds

As a freshman at USC in 20-9, McClain flashed intriguing potential for the Trojans before suffering a season ending injury. The following year in 2020, McClain found his status in limbo with the NCAA due to an investigation into owning his own business and seeking business loans made available through the pandemic.

Now a Ute, after transferring within the Pac-12 South division, McClain looks to put the last two seasons behind him and show the conference why the Trojans were once so high on him.





Tyrone Young-Smith, Senior

6-foot-4 and 218 pounds

Along with Britain Covey, it seems like Tyrone Young-Smith has been with the program forever. Injuries have hampered the former defensive back’s return to the offensive side of the ball, missing the entire 2020 season, his second full year away from seeing action. Will his fall swan song be worth the wait for T-Boney and Utah fans? Before a lingering injury kept him out of the 2020 season, he was getting rave reviews from within the Utah program.





Connor O’Toole, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 210 pounds

Another under the radar contender to crack the two-deep lies in Connor O’Toole, who missed 2020 with an injury. He’s the former no. 1 recruit from New Mexico who throttled opponents over the top. If he shows he’s fully recovered with his 2020 injury, he should have a bright future.





Money Parks, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 166 pounds

Money Parks dominated at Aledo HS (TX) before joining the Utes. He entered the game against USC for a couple of snaps, but other than that, 2020 served as a learning year for him. He’s one to keep an eye on in both the return game and backing up Covey. An early emergence from him would help ease some of the worry in the receiver room.





Jaylen Dixon, Junior

5-foot-9 and 170 pounds

Welcome back Jaylen Dixon! Utah’s glue guy on offense is returning to the program after previously entering his name in the transfer portal due to personal reasons. Whittingham’s policy of not allowing transfer portal candidates to come back to the program took an exception with Dixon given his circumstances. The leadership council still placed a vote on allowing Dixon back, which was unanimous.

Utah welcomes back just under 1,000 receiving yards of experience, as well as one of the best downfield threats on the roster in recent years. As soon as he’s back up to speed, he’s likely to join Covey and Brant Kuithe as a focal point of the passing attack.





Makai Cope, Freshman

6-foot-3 and 205 pounds

The early-enrollee from California has a college-ready body, but he’s behind a little bit when it comes to game experience, as his senior season was canceled due to State of California health laws. Within that time, he still managed to get work in and at times with fellow early-enrollee quarterback Peter Costelli.





UteNation Wide Receiver Opinion

The pressure is on this group to not only perform, but to progress. Britain Covey is a known commodity, but other than him, where else can Utah turn to to make plays and score? Dixon is a welcome addition, and it’ll be intriguing to see Enis and Vele in larger roles.

The battle for the two receiver positions alongside Covey will be one of the biggest storylines to follow. There’s plenty of talent in this group, and it’ll be Chad Brumphis’ first chance to mold them to high-caliber performers at the P5 level. The additions of Howard and McClain have strengthened Bumphis’ options. Therefore, noticeable improvement should be expected.

It also doesn’t hurt the group that whether they have Cam Rising or Charlie Brewer throwing to them, both quarterbacks have a knack for throwing their receivers open and putting them in the best position to make plays.



