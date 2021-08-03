2021 Utes Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends





The most talented position on the University of Utah roster in 2020 was surprisingly highly underutilized. Led by All-American candidate Brant Kuithe and the rock-solid Cole Fotheringham, the Utah tight ends had a total of 30 catches for 302 yards in five games, with nine of those catches going for touchdowns.

The lack of production isn’t a slam on the group, they were frequently, oftentimes overthrown by quarterback Jake Bentley. This was a group that seemed primed for a breakout in 2020, as the Utah receiver group was plagued by injuries. Despite that never happening—with highly-coveted grad transfer Charlie Brewer or a healthy Cam Rising at quarterback—the tight ends should show the Pac-12 just how dangerous and deep they really are in 2021.

Here’s what the group looks like this spring:





The Starters

Brant Kuithe, Junior

6-foot-2 and 230 pounds

Despite a subpar season for Kuithe’s standards, he was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2020 and led the Pac-12 in receptions per game, averaging five. As noted above, his season could have been much better, but Kuithe and Bentley never really found a rhythm, as Kuithe noticeably showed his frustration at times.

A dual-threat, as he’s also dangerous taking sweeps out of the backfield, Kuithe needs to touch the ball ten times a game, minimum. He should compete with receiver Britain Covey for most receiving yards in 2021.

During the spring, Kuithe sat out most of it due to bumps and bruises that he could have played through, as he has nothing to prove as Utah’s most valuable offensive weapon. Going into the fall, the question is, how creative will offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig get due to Kuithe’s versatility as well as the talent that’s alongside him in the tight end room.





Cole Fotheringham, Junior

6-foot-4 and 245 pounds

A complete tight end, Fotheringham excels both as a blocker and pass-catcher. Therefore, when you see his stat line of four receptions for 52 yards last season, it’s a head-scratcher. Before Rising’s injury in the opener, those two seemed to have a good rapport and even teamed up one one of the best passing plays of the season.

Look for a big bounce-back from Fotheringham in 2021, as he should show that he just needed the ball. Like Kuithe, Fotheringham didn’t have much to prove during the spring, as he’s started 28 of a possible 33 career games. Therefore, he too sat out a little of that camp over minor bumps and bruises.

Expect him to be featured much more by Ludwig in 2021.





The Contenders

Dalton Kincaid, Junior

6-foot-4 and 240 pounds

A transfer from San Diego, Kincaid has elite ball skills, but has yet to really be able to showcase them, as he hauled in one catch for 14 yards last season. Heading into spring ball, he needed to show that he was a complete tight end and that the game has slowed down for him. He did just that, as he was one of the stars of the camp.

With Kuithe and Fotheringham entrenched as starters, if Kincaid has to fill in for an extended period of time, he is capable of doing so without much drop-off. Even at that, Ludwig will be tasked with finding ways to get Kincaid on the field as much as possible. The program strongly believes he should have an NFL future.





Thomas Yassmin, Sophomore

6-foot-5 and 252 pounds

Yassmin came to the Utes new to the game of football, but with some tantalizing tools to work with. Still only a sophomore, spring was crucial for him as tight ends coach Fred Whittingham was looking to take it easy with his starters, giving someone like Yassmin a prime opportunity to get crucial reps. However, Yassmin wasn’t able to take full advantage due to bumps and bruises.

A breakout from the young Australian would be a pleasant surprise, his time is likely coming a year from now, as Kuithe could leave early for the NFL Draft following the 2021 season.





UteNation Tight Ends Opinion

These guys will be so crucial to the offense in 2021, and with solid quarterback play, they’ll deliver. With the receiver group with a new coach and a lot of new faces and the running backs unknown, this is a proven group with two starters who should eventually play in the NFL. They also have quarterback play that should be much improved. The group also welcomes the addition of 6-foot-7 and 230 pound Isaac Vaha. It’s also worth watching to see in freshman Jonah Elliss gets some reps in fall camp at the position.



