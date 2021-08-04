2021 Utes Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Ends





The University of Utah’s defense was centered around stopping the run in 2020—they allowed just 107.8 yards per game, due to a stout interior and ability for the defensive ends to seal the edges. There was a decrease in the sexy stats for an end—only three sacks all year—but they played within their roles and dominated.

Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell will have plenty of weapons to draw upon to get to opposing quarterbacks and neutralize Pac-12 running backs. Although, when you look at the names listed below, one notable name is missing and not expected back, senior starter Maxs Tupai.

Here are the expected contributors at defensive end for 2021:





The Starters

Mika Tafua, Junior

6-foot-3 and 250 pounds

A two-time All Pac-12 awardee, Mika Tafua is the undisputed belt holder for Sack Lake City in 2021. He’s played in 30 games and started 24 of them, and accumulated three sacks during the shortened season last year to bring his total to eight in his career.

With Maxs Tupai expected to miss his senior season, Tafua suddenly had a lot more weight on his shoulders. However, he should prove to be up for the challenge. Additionally, Blake Kuithe, who has struggled his whole career with unfortunate injuries, is no longer on the roster.





The Contenders

Van Fillinger, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 260 pounds

A local four-star recruit in 2020, Fillinger received playing time in all five games and had three tackles during the shortened season. Last fall, he arrived on campus even more ready than expected and that was with high expectations already in place. Fillinger could be a breakout star in 2021 and with Tupai’s absence, it’s immediately needed.





Xavier Carlton, Freshman

6-foot-6 and 272 pounds

Another guy to watch for to lead this unit in the future—or now—is Xavier Carlton, another former four-star defensive end and legacy recruit. Carlton has a massive frame and reach for a defensive end and combined with his athleticism, his future is extremely bright. He played in four games last season and recorded one tackle. He’ll battle Fillinger for the suddenly vacant spot opposite of Tafua.





Miki Suguturaga, Redshirt-Freshman

6-foot-4 and 264 pounds

A once hyped prospect, Suguturaga went on an LDS mission, redshirted, and then played in two games in 2020. Optimism remains high for the end from Hawaii, but the time is now for him to entrench himself as one of the next men up.





Tyler Wegis, Freshman

6-foot-6 and 230 pounds

An intriguing project, Wegis blossomed on the football field late in high school, thanks to a crazy growth spurt. Now it’s key for him to fill out the frame, which means he’s likely another year away from contributing.





Jonny Fanaika, Freshman

6-foot-3 and 224 pounds

The brother of former Ute and All-Pac-12 linebacker Jason Fanaika, Jonny oozes potential, but needs to pack on the weight. However, with his athletic skill set, the Utes can still utilize him in specialty packages, for the 2021 season.





UteNation Defensive Ends Opinion

An expected position of strength is suddenly a position with more questions than initially anticipated. The talent is there and the depth is too. Unfortunately, outside of Tafua, there’s a ton of youth within the group—albeit extremely promising talent. So who steps into Tupai’s vacated starting role? You can’t go wrong with Fillinger or Carlton, and if it’s anyone other than those two, the Ites have a good problem on their hands.



