2021 Utes Fall Camp Preview: Cornerbacks





University of Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah had his work cut out for him in 2020, having to break in three new starters and several new backups. By the end of the season, the Pac-12 was put on notice that the young group was more advanced than their age. While they’ll definitely have their youthful moments in 2021, for the most part the cornerbacks will be viewed as a position of strength and not really a big question mark.

While the starters are set, the only remaining question is who their immediate backups are.





The Starters

JaTravis Broughton, Sophomore

5-foot-11 and 190 pounds

JaTravis Broughton saw limited activity in 2019 before winning the starting role in 2020. The sophomore had the best statistical year of all corners—Broughton compiled 26 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, four PDs and a fumble recovery.

Despite a number of up and comers behind him, Broughton is solidified in his starting role as Utah’s best performing corner.





Clark Phillips III, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 185 pounds

When a four-star and top 100 recruit spurns Ohio State for Utah, you know your message is landing with recruits. Clark Phillips III made a huge splash when he flipped to Utah late in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and he was rewarded with the other starting corner spot opposite Broughton.

Phillips III was neck and neck with Broughton in most statistical categories, accumulating 25 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PDs and a pick six. Early on in the season, the true freshman missed a few easy wrap up tackles for the hit stick—in a league brimming with large receivers, that’s not going to work. He made progress as the season went on in his open field tackling. Expect the spring as a chance to hone in his skills for a big 2021 season.





Malone Mataele, Sophomore

5-foot-11 and 181 pounds

Utah’s starting nickel back had five total tackles and three PDs in 2020. In 2019 Mataele played in eight games with half of those on special teams. As Utah’s third corner on the field, Mataele is a bigger bodied nickel and is one of the surer tacklers of the bunch.





The Contenders

Faybian Marks, Freshman

5-foot-10 and 180 pounds

Along with Clark Phillips III, Faybian Marks was the only other corner to notch an interception in 2020. The freshman defensive back also had five tackles in his backup role. Marks is poised to earn a lot of reps in spring ball in the second unit. He’s the one guy in the contenders that could force Shah to shuffle the starting cornerback lineup around.





Zemaiah Vaughn, Freshman

6-foot-2 and 175 pounds

A pleasant surprise in 2020, Vaughn came to the Utes as a walkon who played quarterback in high school. Last year he lined up at safety, but during the spring he lined up at cornerback. He’s an into Wildcard for either position group during fall camp.





Caine Savage, Freshman

5-foot-11 and 184 pounds

A special teams contributor in 2020, Caine Savage saw action in three games and had his first collegiate tackle against Oregon State. He was moved to wide receiver during spring ball and performed decently. However, with the late receiver transfer additions, he’s back at cornerstone where his ceiling as a football player is higher.





Drew Rawls, RS- Freshman

6-foot and 184 pounds

Rawls has appeared in six games in two years, totaling one tackle. Now two years into the tutelage of Shah, he should have a firm grasp of the system. It’s now up to him to prove he deserves the reps.





Aaron Lowe, Sophomore

6-foot and 181 pounds

The sophomore has played consistently on special teams ever since he arrived on campus and now he’ll look to break into the corner rotation as one of the first guys off the bench. A good friend of the late-Ty Jordan, Lowe is honoring him by wearing his number in 2021.





The Others

LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson, Freshman

6-foot and 170 pounds

After redshirting in 2019, Pleasant-Johnson didn’t see any action in 2020. He goes into his redshirt-freshman season sitting extremely light for the position at 168 pounds, but reports are that he showed positive signs on a much more consistent basis, this past spring ball.





Kenzel Lawler, Freshman

5-foot-11 and 193 pounds

Lawler didn’t see any action in 2020. Therefore his best route to the field in 2021 will be as a special teams contributor. The potential is there, it’s just a matter of when he puts it all together.





UteNation Cornerbacks Opinion

Between Broughton, Phillips and Mataele, the Utes are set for about the next three years. So what about the backups? Both Marks and Vaughn bring loads of potential and could even push to start on other P5 teams. As for who would replace Mataele when he needs a breather? That likely would be Phillips sliding inside and Marks taking his outside spot, like they were successful with in 2020.

This group is solid. If they can build a reliable two-deep of freshman and sophomores… wow, just wow.



