UteNation - 2020 Utes Breakout Candidates: Semisi Lauaki

The University of Utah’s defensive line, as usual, appears to have solid players across the board, and though three starters from 2019 have left for the NFL, there are plenty of talented players who will vie for a starting spot on Morgan Scalley’s rebuilt defense.

It’s likely that experienced players such as Viane Moala, Hauati Pututau, and Pita Tonga will win the starting jobs and should play extensively in their senior seasons. There are also quite a few younger players who bring intriguing skill sets to the table, and will fight for a spot in the rotation. One in particular to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Semisi Lauaki.





Semisi Lauaki | 6-foot-3, 283 pounds

Lauaki was originally a standout defensive end at the high school level, and he was recruited at that position by the Utes. However, upon returning from his mission, he had bulked up considerably, but was able to retain his athleticism. Though he began practices as a defensive end his true freshman season, it wasn’t long before he was moved to defensive tackle, and he has generated plenty of excitement at that position since.

At 6-foot-3 283 pounds, Lauaki has earned rave reviews for his quick-twitch ability, almost to the point that the defensive staff was tempted to keep him at defensive end. Currently a bit of a tweener, Lauaki could prove to be a versatile and crucial piece of the line. He’s strong enough to hold up on the interior, but still quick enough to contain the edge.

Though Lauaki didn’t record any stats in 2019, he saw playing time in three games, and even generated an exciting moment in the game against Idaho State, when he sacked the opposing quarterback in the endzone. Fans may remember that play because not only was it not called a safety, but it was reviewed after another play had already been run, and was negated after Lauaki was called and subsequently ejected for targeting.

This year, Lauaki is expected to take on a larger role. That’s good news for the program, since three of the expected contributors at tackle are seniors this season. With his athleticism and size, Lauaki has the potential to be another great defensive tackle for the Utes. Same as always, the Utes don’t get depleted on the defensive line, they simply reload.



