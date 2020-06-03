



Most of the questions about the University of Utah’s 2020 football team revolve around the defense. After all, they did lose nine starters from an elite unit, and the coaching staff has a lot of work to do to make sure that the replacements are ready to go. However, the offense lost a couple of stars as well, and one of the most important jobs in fall camp will be finding a new starting running back to replace Zack Moss.

Though other offensive position groups have struggled from time to time during the Kyle Whittingham era, running back is not one of them. In the 15 years since Whittingham took over, the Utes have had a 1,000 yard running back in 11 of them. In three of the four years that there wasn’t a single 1,000 yard rusher, the Utes had a duo of running backs combine for over 1,000 yards (2008, 2010, 2013). Replacing Moss is no easy feat, but there’s no reason to believe that the 2020 Utes won’t again have, at the very least, a pair of running backs that combine to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground.



There’s no lack of talent at running back on Utah’s roster, and several players have gotten valuable reps backing up Moss over the last few years. That abundance of talent almost certainly means that there will be some sort of rotation at running back this year, but even with that being the case, there’s one back that seems poised to win the starting battle: Devin Brumfield.







Devin Brumfield | 5-foot-10, 218 pounds | 2019 stats: 59 carries, 263 yards, 2 TD

Brumfield is a player who’s similar to Moss in some ways, but he still has things he can improve if he wants to become like Utah’s all-time greatest rusher. In terms of physicality, Brumfield is ready. He’s a bruising runner who doesn’t shy away from contact and is one of the best pass blockers on the team. Give him a head of steam when you need a few yards in a critical situation, and good luck to anyone trying to stop him. However, what made Moss so great wasn’t just his physicality, but other traits, such as vision, anticipation, patience, and ability to change direction and get upfield on a dime.



Brumfield has shown flashes of those traits as well. Though he definitely fits the description of a "north and south runner", he’s not the type of back that will always take a carry and barrel straight into whatever lies ahead of him. He already has a little wiggle in his game in the backfield, but if he can improve that even more, as well as his ability to cut and make people miss, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with in any area of the field.

Brumfield probably won't be the fastest guy on the field on any given play, but much like Moss, he has enough speed to run away from defenders in the open field and break off big gains. He’s also a solid pass catcher, though it remains to be seen if his ability is on the same level as someone like Moss or Devontae Booker. That’s no slight to Brumfield, mind you, it's simply that Moss and Booker were two of the best pass catching backs to ever play for the Utes.



During his two years at Utah, Brumfield has tried to mimic Moss on everything from practice habits, to the weight room, to film study. He’s been on record saying that he believes that’s the recipe to a successful career with the Utes.

Brumfield will face plenty of competition from the rest of the running back room, as TJ Green, Jordan Wilmore, Micah Bernard, and newcomer Ty Jordan will all compete for reps as well. However, given his experience, skill set, and knowing what Utah’s coaches look for in their lead back, don’t be surprised to see Brumfield trot out onto the field as the starter in game one.





