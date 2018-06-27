2020 Prospect Sewell is One to Watch for Utah
The class of 2020 might still be a recruiting cycle away, but that doesn’t make those recruits any less important. One of the most sought-after recruits for the University of Utah in particular, is Orem HS linebacker Noah Sewell.
Over the spring, Sewell has been busy, as he visited: Alabama, Idaho State, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Alabama, Utah, and Oregon. He’s also camped with the Huskies, Utes, and Crimson Tide.
As he’s taking those trips, Sewell is looking at things from the family perspective, both during college and after. “Just basically a family environment and a coach that’s going to push me beyond my potential,” he said. “Also a coach that’s going to mold me as a football player, but also mold me as a man, so I can help my own family.”
In regards to the hometown Utes, the Sewell family has a longstanding relationship with several of their coaches, but even at that, it’s still early in the recruiting process. Over the next year and a half, he’ll be hearing plenty from coaches Gary Andersen and Justin Ena.
“It’s going good so far. We’re just trying to create a relationship and build a bond,” said Sewell. “Coach Ena is a funny man. I just want to get to know coaches on a football level and a personal level, so I can feel comfortable with them for three to four years.”
In a day and age where a lot of the top prospects are participating in as few camps as possible, Sewell is a rare breed, who relishes the competition and the chance to prove himself. He just finished the All-Poly where it was plain as day that he was the most talented at the camp.
“No matter where I go, there’s always competition,” said Sewell. “Right now, I’m not top dog, but everyone wants a piece of me and that makes me better as a player. If they beat me, I have to beat them back. That’s why I come to the All-Poly camp.”
Currently rated as the no. 10 inside linebacker for 2020, his impressive camp circuit this spring will only enhance his rating. Currently he holds 18 offers, 10 of those being from the Pac-12.
“The recruiting process is going great so far, but I just try not to get to hyped in it because I don’t want to get lost in it,” said Sewell. “I just want to focus on school and family, and graduating from high school.”
While most might assume he’d follow his brother Penei to Oregon, that’s far from the case for the ultra-competitive but humble younger brother.
“We all have different mindsets and different goals,” said Noah. “Mine is to compete with the best and try to make my own name for myself, instead of being someone’s little brother, so I try to separate myself from my brothers.”
Another assumption during his recruiting process will be that may schools peg him as a future defensive tackle—that’s a fair assessment for someone who was 270 pounds as a freshman, but don’t tell that to Noah. Heading into his junior year, he’s now down to he’s 258 and still working to improve his diet.
“I’m trying to reach 240-245, around that range,” he insisted. “Right now I’m just working out with my team and trying to lose weight, by cutting down on eating junk food and other things.”
A lot still needs to play out, but when all is said and done, Noah could be the best in a talented football family—his agility and power for his size is something to marvel over.
No matter where he eventually chooses to go, there’s no question that Noah has the right mindset leading into the recruiting onslaught that’s soon to follow him.
“I hope [a decision] comes a little earlier because right now I’m just trying to focus on getting through school. I don’t want to waste any coach’s time because they’re giving me an opportunity to go to their school and I don’t want to put it off to the last minute and get a coach’s hopes up.”
Sure, 2020 is a ways away, but Sewell already is—and will remain—a top priority for the Utes, going forward.
Join the conversation with a 5 week FREE trial, today
-Promo code: 5Star
-Offer valid through 6.29.18….that is friday night at 11:59 PM CT
-New subscribers only
Users with registered accounts (free, cancelled)