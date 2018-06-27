The class of 2020 might still be a recruiting cycle away, but that doesn’t make those recruits any less important. One of the most sought-after recruits for the University of Utah in particular, is Orem HS linebacker Noah Sewell.

Over the spring, Sewell has been busy, as he visited: Alabama, Idaho State, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Alabama, Utah, and Oregon. He’s also camped with the Huskies, Utes, and Crimson Tide.

As he’s taking those trips, Sewell is looking at things from the family perspective, both during college and after. “Just basically a family environment and a coach that’s going to push me beyond my potential,” he said. “Also a coach that’s going to mold me as a football player, but also mold me as a man, so I can help my own family.”

In regards to the hometown Utes, the Sewell family has a longstanding relationship with several of their coaches, but even at that, it’s still early in the recruiting process. Over the next year and a half, he’ll be hearing plenty from coaches Gary Andersen and Justin Ena.

“It’s going good so far. We’re just trying to create a relationship and build a bond,” said Sewell. “Coach Ena is a funny man. I just want to get to know coaches on a football level and a personal level, so I can feel comfortable with them for three to four years.”

In a day and age where a lot of the top prospects are participating in as few camps as possible, Sewell is a rare breed, who relishes the competition and the chance to prove himself. He just finished the All-Poly where it was plain as day that he was the most talented at the camp.

“No matter where I go, there’s always competition,” said Sewell. “Right now, I’m not top dog, but everyone wants a piece of me and that makes me better as a player. If they beat me, I have to beat them back. That’s why I come to the All-Poly camp.”



