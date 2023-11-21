Utah Football landed a commitment on Tuesday night from Junipero Serra standout wide receiver Zacharyus Williams. The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound receiver initially intended to wait close to signing day, but instead chose to make his announcement a month out from it.





Williams visited Utah back on September 23rd during the UCLA game. It was a game with little offense, but Williams was still able to see the big picture and the opportunity that presented itself.

He also visited Colorado State and Washington State, and was also at one point considering taking a UCLA visit.

For his senior season he had 51 catches for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns





What Utah is getting

Williams is a big-bodied receiver that uses his frame to his advantage. He excels at winning contested battles and is really good at shielding off defenders on passes thrown into tight windows.

A good comparison for him would be former Ute Kenneth Scott. He’ll be effective at the college level. He has good speed, but if he can find that next gear he’ll be a dangerous weapon in Utah’s offense.

Under former Utah receivers coach Chad Bumphis and now current coach Alvis Whitted, the Utah receivers have made tremendous strides—even if the quarterback situation and injuries haven’t completely allowed that to show in 2023. Therefore, the depth has greatly improved. Still, if Williams can translate his balls skills at the high school level to the college level at a fast rate, he’d be an effective receiver for Utah early in his career.





What this means for the class

Williams is the tenth commit with how Utah’s 2024 recruiting class currently stands. He joins safety Davis Andrews, defensive end Kash Dillon, quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, defensive back Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, and wide receiver David Washington.

Utah is working hard to also flip current USC commit, wide receiver Xavier Jordan, who visited Utah on October 28th. His Sierra Canyon HS quarterback, Wyatt Becker (2025) committed to the Utes just last week.



