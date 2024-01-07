WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Former 4-Star CB Transfer Calhoun
The University of Utah added another quality cornerback to their secondary on Sunday with the commitment of Cameron Calhoun. The 6-foot and 173 pound cornerback was a true freshman at Michigan this season, after arriving to Ann Arbor as a four-star corner, rated No. 33 overall at the position.
Out of high school, he took official visits to Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia. He was committed during the last recruiting process to West Virginia and then his hometown team, Cincinnati, before eventually locking in with Michigan.
After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 28th, Calhoun received offers from Utah, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, and Memphis.
Utah was his lone trip this time around, and his little cousin made his announcement for him midday Sunday:
What Utah is getting
Calhoun is a speedy, fiesty, physical, and hard-hitting ball-hawk. Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah has landed a defensive playmaker with all of the traits he looks for at the position.
Playing time was difficult to come by this year, as Calhoun was buried on the depth chart for a Michigan team about to play in the CFP National Championship Game. However, Utah cleaned house a bit in their cornerbacks room, looking to upgrade the position. They’ve done just that with Calhoun, who has a golden opportunity to either land a starting spot or immediately find himself in the two-deep rotation.
What this means for the class
Calhoun is the sixth transfer portal addition to the Utes this transfer cycle and second from the group visiting this weekend. He joins defensive end Kanious Vaughn, Idaho RB Anthony Woods, UCLA TE Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson, and BYU DE John Henry Daley.
The Utes still need to add more depth in the secondary, at minimum with the safety position. This could be addressed this weekend with Stanford’s Alaka’i Gilman on a visit. They also need to upgrade the wide receiver talent and find a solid backup quarterback in the portal—as former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford is also tripping this weekend. This weekend could go a long way to beefing up most of the program’s wishlist.