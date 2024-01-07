The University of Utah added another quality cornerback to their secondary on Sunday with the commitment of Cameron Calhoun. The 6-foot and 173 pound cornerback was a true freshman at Michigan this season, after arriving to Ann Arbor as a four-star corner, rated No. 33 overall at the position.

Out of high school, he took official visits to Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia. He was committed during the last recruiting process to West Virginia and then his hometown team, Cincinnati, before eventually locking in with Michigan.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 28th, Calhoun received offers from Utah, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, and Memphis.

Utah was his lone trip this time around, and his little cousin made his announcement for him midday Sunday: