The 6-foot wide receiver had a handful of offers from Pac-12 programs but was also considering Ole Miss before committing to the University of Utah. The 4-star Rivals rated wide receiver also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, Michigan, & Ole Miss among others.

Nearly a month after his visit to the University of Utah, Las Vegas wide receiver David Washington announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Monday.





What Utah is Getting

Washington is a physical wide receiver that battles hard at the line of scrimmage and then utilizes his impressive speed to get behind defenses. He’s also capable of picking up yards after the catch and possesses the strength to power through multiple tackles.

Washington will enter a wide receiver room with a good amount of speed, but not many proven commodities at the moment. Washington should come in in 2024 as a reliable and physical target, capable of fitting into the system fairly quickly.





What this means for the class

Washington is the sixth commitment for the 2024 class, joining quarterback Isaac Wilson, running back Hunter Andrews, cornerback Sammie Hunter, and safety Jeilani Davis; Vili Taufatofoa will actually arrive early for the 2023 season.

The wide receiver room will lose Micah Pittman and Emery Simmons after this season. It’s also an increasing likelihood that Devaughn Vele leaves for the 2024 NFL Draft. They’re far from finished recruiting the position, as they look to improve what is currently the weak link to an impressive offense. Look for them to be picky going forward between a “can’t miss” or high-upside HS prospect or searching the eventual transfer portal.



