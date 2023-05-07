After recently hosting guys like former Oklahoma five-star Trejan Bridges and Jackson State’s Shane Hooks, they received welcome news on Sunday as former Rivals250 receiver Mycah Pittman made his commitment public.

Ever since spring ball began, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been vocal that they need to load up on the wide receiver room. It’s the obvious weak link as the Utes look to defend their back-to-back Pac-12 championships.





The former high school standout from Calabasas HS has familiarity with Utah quarterback Cam Rising, as they played in the same league back in high school. Pittman originally signed with Oregon in the 2019 class and then transferred to Florida State for the 2022 season.

Despite playing all season with a full labral tear in his hip labrum, Pittman had 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 19 punts for 169 yards, with a long of 34.





What Utah is getting

Pittman has gone on record that the injury would keep him out 4-6 months. With transferring already, Pittman is likely taking advantage of the grad transfer rule. Depending on whether there are any setbacks or not in his rehab, he does have a redshirt year available.

When healthy, Pittman is physical for his size, explosive, and a big play waiting to happen. This is not only a win for Rising and Utah’s offense, it’s a win for the special teams unit, as well. Devaughn Vele quietly put together a good year fielding punts, but he was back there because he was reliable. Pittman would give Utah reliability while also being a bigger threat to flip the field.





What this means for the transfer class

Pittman is Utah’s second incoming wide receiver transfer, joining Emery Simmons. It won’t be shocking to see Utah add 3-5 transfer receivers total, as they look to give Rising a loaded war chest to defend the title.



